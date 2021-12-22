The Owatonna boys swim and dive team returned home to the Owatonna Middle School pool for a conference meet against the Austin Packers. The Huskies ultimately fell 96-84 to the Packers after dealing with some illnesses.
Despite not being at full strength, the Huskies put up a strong fight and finished with a couple of top swimmers across multiple events.
Sophomores Matthew Larson and Carter Quam and junior Ryan Peterson combined for the Huskies five first place finishes.
Larson kicked things off in the 200 free, where he finished with the top time of one minute, 56.26 seconds, which was nearly 12 seconds faster than the second place swimmer. Noah Holt and Dakota Petersen finished in fifth place and sixth place respectively.
Later on in the meet, Larson would finish nearly a whole minute faster than Austin’s second-placed Thomas Asmus (6:22.99) in the 500 free, where Larson finished with an outstanding 5:25.94. Logan Flynn finished in third place and Otto Kuhn finished in fifth place.
Peterson also finished with two first-place finishes throughout the day with the first coming in the 200 IM, where he edged out Austin’s Winston Walkup (2:12.34) with the top time of 2:11.54. Aiden Thurber took fourth place and Jack Nelson finished in fifth place.
Near the end of the meet, he posted the best time in the 100 breast with his final time of 1:09.75. Spencer Copeland recorded the third best time, but was credited with second place and Jackson Gleason finished with the fifth best time, but was credited with third place.
Quam took home first place in the 100 back by a 0.35 difference after finishing with a time of 1:06.55 with Austin’s Zach Evenson finishing at 1:06.90. David Rhodes and Evan Fosness finished in fifth and sixth place.
He was close to finishing with two first-place victories, but came up just short in the 50 free with a time of 24.10, which trailed the top time of 23.79 by Austin’s Kenny Cabeen.
While having a handful of top finishers, Owatonna saw plenty of third and fourth place finishes and finished in spots three and four in five different events.
In the 200 medley relay, Rhodes, Nelson, Kuhn and Max Guenther took third (2:12.74) and Ethan Eichten, Gleason, Logan Halverson and Carsen Phelps took fourth place (2:21.24).
Out of four competitors in the one meter dive, Ethan Peterson took third with a final score of 116.25 and Henry Hilgendorf took fourth with a score of 106.15.
Aiden Packard (1:27.49) took third in the 100 fly, which was followed up by Phelps in fourth (1:28.97) and Oscar Johnson in fifth (1:29.94).
One event later, Landen Fenlason took third (1:02.19) in the 100 free and was followed by Evan Cole in fourth (1:03.99) and Eichten in sixth (1:08.40).
In the 200 free relay, the group of Copeland, Fenlason, Nelson and Kuhn took third behind a time of 1:55.62 and was followed up by Packard, Gleason, Johnson and Halverson with a time of 2:12.95.
While being credited with first and second place in the 400 free relay, Fenlason, Logan Flynn, Rhodes and Larson posted the second best time (4:11) and Cole, Phelps, Fosness and Peterson recorded the third best time (4:14.14.)
With holiday break underway, the boys will have plenty of time to rest and recover before returning to action Jan. 6 when they host Mankato West.