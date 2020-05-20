ATHLETIC FILE
Sports: Soccer, basketball, track and field
Notable accomplishments/achievements
Soccer: Member of 2019 Big Nine Conference co-championship team (junior)
Basketball: Big Nine All-Conference (junior); Big Nine Conference honorable mention (sophomore); team captain (junior, upcoming as senior)
Track and field: Academic All-State
Q: What sports did you play in high school and for how many years (varsity only)?
A: I’ve played basketball and soccer for two years each and been on the track and field team for four years.
Q: Which sport have you played the longest and when did you start?
A: I’ve been playing basketball for 11 years starting in first grade.
Q: What are some of your fondest memories playing high school sports?
A: Connecting with my teammates off the court, field and track. Also, beating Northfield at home in basketball and scoring 25 points in Austin.
TEAM FILE
Funniest teammate: Audrey Simon
Most easygoing teammate: Emilee Zirngible
Most-competitive teammate: Maggie Newhouse
Notable vocal leader: Emma Dahnert
Notable leader by example: Ari Shornock
Best advice you received from a coach: ‘You may have to act a certain way in your everyday life but when you step on the court forget everything. You don’t have to be defined by others, go and fight to play your hardest.’
Phrase, or phrases, some of your coaches always used: ‘Be an alpha not a beta.’ ‘It’s game day.’ ‘Next play.’
PERSONAL FILE
Favorite food: Shrimp
Favorite movie/TV show: Momma Mia/Hawaii Five-O
Preferred social media platform: Instagram
Nickname: Kingland
Q: What is your favorite subject, or subjects, in school and why?
A: History because I enjoy learning about different era’s and English because I like to read and analyze things.
Q: Do you have any siblings or parents that attended Owatonna High School?
A: My dad (Mike Kingland) graduated in 1988 and was involved in basketball and track. My brother Matthew graduated in 2015 and played football, basketball and ran track. My other brother Scott graduated in 2018 and was involved in cross country track and the clay target team.
Q: What are some of your non-athletic related interests or hobbies?
A: I really enjoy being in the outdoors especially camping, being at the cabin, and hammocking.
Q: What are your plans after you graduate?
A: I plan on going to college and majoring in elementary education. I hope to continue playing basketball as well.