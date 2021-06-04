In an elimination game, most teams would usually turn to their senior or junior pitcher. Not New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva. The Panthers went with freshman Daxter Lee, which shouldn’t be too surprising given how he handles the pressure.
Lee tossed a complete game shutout, keeping the Panthers' season alive with a 4-0 win Thursday afternoon at Medford.
“That kid, he shows up for big games,” said NRHEG head coach Mark Lee on Daxter. “He's not afraid of anything. He showed up again today. That do or die mentality. He wasn't letting us die today.”
In the big moment for a reason, Daxter had to work out of one in the very first inning. Medford’s Reed Cumberland walked. Jack Paulson followed with a single. In the next at-bat, a passed ball allowed each runner to move up a base, putting runners on second and third with one out. Daxter got arguably his two biggest strikeouts of the game, getting AJ Vandereide and Josiah Hendensten each swinging to strand the runners and keep the Tigers off the board.
The Panthers preserved a 1-0 lead after an RBI single from Kordell Schlaak in the top of the first. Escaping the bottom half without the Tigers scoring seemed huge at the time. It turned out to be the best scoring opportunity for the Tigers as they never got a runner safely to third the rest of the game.
In addition to the pair of strikeouts to end the first, Daxter struck out the side in the second and one more to begin the third for six straight strikeouts. After a walk and fielder’s choice in the third, Daxter retired 11 straight Tiger batters.
By game’s end, Daxter finished with 13 strikeouts, two walks and one hit batter.
Perhaps the biggest reason for Daxter’s stellar performance was his ability and trust in his split-finger changeup.
“This is actually the first game throwing it,” Daxter said. “I thought about throwing at the beginning of the year, but I couldn't get any direction or control of it. This past week I finally had control of it.”
He already had lots of confidence with his slider, a pitch he used in often in the later innings. His splitter was just another offspeed pitch that kept the Tigers reaching and off-balance.
The gameplan for facing the top of the Tigers lineup was simple; no fastballs to Paulson and Vandereide.
Mark Lee said the strategy only worked because of the execution.
Taking deep breathes between every pitch was also part of what helped Daxter. He said the need to stay calm was important to his success. In a game against Blooming Prairie, Daxter said he gave up four runs in an inning. Previously, that would have been the end of his start, but he wanted to take pitching seriously. Keeping his composure and trusting his abilities seemed to unlock his confidence from then on.
After getting a run in the first, Mark Lee said to the players ‘one is all we need.’
“I believe in what we got going on,” Mark said. “The kids are believing in themselves as well. The way Daxter has pitched the last two games, he's been lights out. I had a feeling one run could do it.”
The Panthers held that 1-0 lead until the fourth. Schlaak led off with a single. Clay Stenzel drove him on a two-out single.
In the fifth, the bottom of the NRHEG order added on. George Roesler doubled to right, driving in Ben Schoenrock from first base. The Panthers then added an insurance run in the seventh on a triple by leadoff man Andrew Phillips.
The NRHEG lineup, which has had some issues recently, hit several balls hard up the middle.
“Lately, we've been struggling one through nine at the plate. A lot of popups, lot of bad at-bats,” Mark Lee said. “We stressed in last couple weeks, we need to start taking smarter at-bats. We need to start to hitting line drives.”
Staying alive in the section tournament, Mark Lee has seen the best of the Panthers saying he thinks they’ve played two of most all-around games the last two, including the win over Medford.
Medford's season ends with a 11-9 overall record. NRHEG moves on to face second-seeded Blue Earth Area after they were upset by sixth-seed Cannon Falls. The game is set for Saturday at 1:30 p.m. in Gaylord.