After a listless first half, the Class AA No. 1 Blooming Prairie football team found itself in an unfamiliar situation Saturday afternoon — losing a football game.
Lester Prairie (0-2) led by eight points after the first 24 minutes, before the Awesome Blossoms (2-0) stormed back with 35 points in the second half to race to a 41-26 victory.
That second-half charge was led by quarterback Drew Kittelson, who completed 15 of 28 passes for a touchdown, in addition to 141 rushing yards and three scores on the ground. Kittelson also picked off two passes defensively.
Colin Jordison also rushed eight times for 122 yards, while Blooming Prairie intercepted a total of four passes.
In the end, that was enough to maintain the Awesome Blossoms' perfect record.
This Friday, Blooming Prairie travels to play at United South Central, which raced past Medford 35-7 last week.