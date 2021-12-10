Things started off well for New-Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva in its Thursday night matchup against Kenyon-Wanamingo before turning a sour in the second half in its 72-54 loss against the Knights.
According to NRHEG head coach Isaiah Lundberg, the Panthers got off to a good start, which included a 13-7 lead at one point.
“I thought we got out to a very good start to the game and handled their different defenses very well,” Lundberg said.
The Knights battled back and it ultimately resulted in the Panthers trailing 29-23 at halftime.
They faced a rough start in the second half, which allowed Kenyon-Wanamingo to build on its lead and provide a cushion for when NRHEG started getting things moving offensively.
“The start of the second half didn't go as well as the game started for us. We turned the ball over a few times or took a few quick shots and that led to them getting some easier points and we ended up getting down ten to twelve,” Lundberg said. “We did start to get going on the offensive end, but we couldn't string enough stops together to get the game under ten again. Credit to Kenyon, they played a very good game.”
Daxter Lee and Tyrone Wilson led the way for NRHEG behind Lee’s team-high 21 points and Wilson’s 17 points.
Sam Olson added four points, Porter Peterson and Jack Olson added four points each and Jaxob Beck and Will Tuttle added two points each.
The Panthers fall to 1-1 on the season and look to bounce back Tuesday night when they travel to St. James Area.