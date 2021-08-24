Isabella Barrie (copy)

The Owatonna Huskies volleyball team finished last season with a 4-9 record overall with all but five of their matches ending in a 3-0 sweep either for or against them. This year, the Huskies are going to look a bit different as they attempt to replace the likes of Emily Hagen and Jenna Gleason with a variety of athletes who lack varsity experience.

Luckily head coach Tai Tolle and her staff have already developed good familiarity and relationships with their athletes dating back to before they were in high school when Tolle coached them as part of the Owatonna Youth Volleyball Association. Additionally, the Huskies will be lead by two solid setters in senior Bailey Manderfeld, who has played on the varsity squad since she was a freshman, and junior Isabella Barrie, who will serve as the team's second setter in their 6-2 setup. Owatonna also boasts a bevy of athletic hitters in senior Leah Welker, junior Lauren Bangs and sophomore Mehsa Krause, to name a few.

All in all, the Huskies are a team full of talent despite their lack of experience, according to Tolle.

"I think it goes without being said that we're trying to get better every day. Coming to practice with a purpose. Looking at certain things every practice that we can work to get better at. A lot of these girls are fresh to the varsity roster and just that level of competition and the faster game and the physicality of it is going to be a little new. We've got lots of potential. It's just all going to come down to our servicing and passing defense games and jitters and being able to settle our anxiety and play up to our potential," Tolle said.

Tolle and her staff have already begun implementing drills in practice that simulate high pressure game situations to jump out in front of any nervousness her athletes may experience when they walk out onto the court for the first time. If they can play loose and tap into their athleticism, the teams in the Big 9 Conference could quickly find that the Huskies aren't a team that will go down easily.

Owatonna opens their season on Sept. 2 on the road against the Austin Packers.

ROSTER

Bailey Manderfeld, senior, setter

Moriah Noeldner, senior defensive specialist/libero

Elizabeth Prostrollo, senior, middle blocker

Audrey Simon, senior, middle blocker

Camryn Smith, senior, defensive specialist

Madison Voracek, senior, defensive specialist

Leah Welker, senior, left/right hitter

Lauren Bangs, junior, left hitter

Isabella Barrie, junior, setter

Ava Eitrheim, junior, right hitter

Brooke Kunkel, junior, right hitter

Lainey Smith, junior, defensive specialst/libero

Mehsa Krause, sophomore, left hitter

SCHEDULE

Thursday, Sept 2, 2021: 7 p.m., Away vs. Austin

Tuesday, Sept 7, 2021: 7 p.m., Away vs. Farmington

Thursday, Sept 9, 2021: 7:15 p.m., Away vs. Albert Lea

Friday, Sept 10, 2021: 5 p.m., Away vs. Multiple Schools, Marshall High School

Saturday, Sept 11, 2021: 9:30 a.m., Away vs. Multiple Schools, Marshall High School

Thursday, Sept 16, 2021: 7:15 p.m., Rochester Century

Saturday, Sept 18, 2021: TBD, Away vs. Multiple Schools, Farmington High School

Tuesday, Sept 21, 2021: 7:15 p.m., Mankato East

Thursday, Sept 23, 2021: 7:15 p.m., Northfield

Tuesday, Sept 28, 2021: 7:15 p.m., Away vs. Winona

Thursday, Sept 30, 2021: 7:15 p.m., Rochester Mayo

Saturday, Oct 2, 2021: 8 a.m., Away vs. Multiple Schools, Blaine High School

Monday, Oct 4, 2021: 7:15 p.m., Away vs. Byron Public Schools

Tuesday, Oct 5, 2021: 7 p.m., Away vs. Faribault

Thursday, Oct 7, 2021: 7:15 p.m., Rochester John Marshall

Tuesday, Oct 12, 2021: 7 p.m., Away vs. Mankato West

Monday, Oct 18, 2021: 7:15 p.m., Kasson-Mantorville

Tuesday, Oct 19, 2021: 7:15 p.m., Away vs. Red Wing

