BLOOMING PRAIRIE — The top-seeded Blooming Prairie boys basketball team left nothing to chance in its Section 1-A opener against United Christian Academy and cruised to a 70-30 victory on Thursday night.
With the victory, the Awesome Blossoms (22-3) advance to play No. 8-seeded Southland on Wednesday night at the Rochester Mayo Civic Center at 6 p.m. The Rebels (10-14) advanced by defeating Spring Grove 58-47.
Against the Thunder, BP scored 52 points in the first half and shifted into cruise control for the final 18 minutes against its under-manned opponent from Bloomington.
Kaden Thomas tallied 16 of his game-high 17 points in the first half while Gabe Hagen scored 12 of his 14 before the break. Parker Vaith drilled a pair of 3-pointer in the first half and added eight points.
Blooming Prairie 70, United Christ Academy 30
Blooming Prairie scoring: Boone Carlson 1, Isaac Ille 5, Zach Archer 6, Alex Miller 4, Mitchell Fiebiger 2, Jacob Naatz 2, Parker Vaith 8, Kaden Thomas 17, Gabe Hagen 14, Zach Weber 6, Drew Kittelson 5. Halftime: 52, UCA 18.