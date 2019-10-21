By the Associated Press
CLASS AAAAA (1st place votes)
1. Owatonna (5)
2. Robbinsdale Armstrong (1)
3. Chaska
4. Tartan
5. Rogers
6. Elk River
6. St. Thomas Academy
8. Mankato West
9. Bemidji
10. Spring Lake Park
Others receiving votes: Coon Rapids 3, Rochester Century 2.
CLASS A (1st place votes)
1. BOLD (4)
2. Blooming Prairie (1)
3. Springfield
4. Ada-Borup
5. United South Central
6. Mahnomen-Waubun
7. Underwood
8. Minneaota
9. Mayer Lutheran
10. Braham
Others receiving votes: Browerville 5, Deer River 4, Rushford-Peterson 1, Polk County West 1.