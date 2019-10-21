By the Associated Press

CLASS AAAAA (1st place votes)

1. Owatonna (5)

2. Robbinsdale Armstrong (1)

3. Chaska

4. Tartan

5. Rogers

6. Elk River

6. St. Thomas Academy

8. Mankato West

9. Bemidji

10. Spring Lake Park

Others receiving votes: Coon Rapids 3, Rochester Century 2.

CLASS A (1st place votes)

1. BOLD (4)

2. Blooming Prairie (1)

3. Springfield

4. Ada-Borup

5. United South Central

6. Mahnomen-Waubun

7. Underwood

8. Minneaota

9. Mayer Lutheran

10. Braham

Others receiving votes: Browerville 5, Deer River 4, Rushford-Peterson 1, Polk County West 1. 

Load comments