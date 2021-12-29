After dropping back-to-back games before heading into the Louis Schmitz Holiday Classic, the Owatonna Huskies looked for a strong start to open the classic and jump back into the win column, but ultimately fell 4-3 to the Farmington Tigers behind some third period penalty issues.
The Huskies had plenty of opportunities to start out on the right foot with three power play opportunities in the first period, but they went scoreless on all three attempts. Instead, the Tigers scored the first goal of the game with just over two minutes left in the period.
From there, the Huskies were able to jump ahead thanks to junior forward Ezra Oien, who rattled off quick goals in the opening minutes of the second and third periods.
Just under three minutes into the second period, Oien tied the game unassisted and scored her seventh goal of the season. Her quick goal was the only goal scored throughout the period.
Lightning struck twice in the third period, where Oien scored her eighth of the season on another unassisted goal nearly two and a half minutes into the period to give Owatonna a 2-1 lead.
From there on out, penalties proved to be a major difference maker.
A minute and a half after Oien’s lead-changing goal, the Tigers went on a power play and tied the game back up thanks to Sam Moehle. Nearly three minutes after their first power play goal, Madison Kadrlik scored on a second power play to put Farmington up 3-2.
It only took 21 seconds for sophomore forward Samantha Bogen, off an assist from Izzy Radel, to tie Oien with a team-high eighth goal of the season for the third tie of the game.
The Tigers went on a third power play with just under five minutes left in the game and Moehle scored her second power play goal of the period to give Farmington the late lead that it held over the Huskies for the remainder of the time.
Owatonna went 0-for-4 on the power play, whereas the Tigers went 3-for-5 with all three goals coming in the third period.
Senior goaltender Ava Wolfe started in net for the Huskies and saved 33 of the 37 shots she faced for a .892 save percentage.
Oien led the team with two points (two goals) and was followed by one point from Bogen (goal) and Radel (assist).
Owatonna gets two more games in the Holiday Classic with its Wednesday afternoon matchup with New Prague and a Thursday afternoon game against Lakeville North. The Huskies return to regular season action Jan. 4 on the road against Lakeville South.