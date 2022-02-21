With a section team title and a team trip to the Class A state team tournament on the line, the Medford Tigers couldn’t afford many mistakes if they wanted to down a talented, loaded-on-depth Maple River/USC team.
“It’s an intense weekend, every team is pretty much wrestling all out, 100 percent,” said Medford coach Dennis Whitman. “It’s important to the kids, it’s important to the team, so you’re never going to meet a team that’s going to lay down and die for you, so when you do get those opportunities for bonus points, you really got to jump on them.”
Despite their efforts, the Tigers ultimately fell short of capturing a section title through a string of bad luck, three open weights and falling short of big bonus-point victories.
Ultimately, Medford was set to battle through an 18-point hole with open weight forfeits at the 145 pound weight class, 170 pounds and at 220 pounds. It forfeited one more weight class (145) against Maple River/USC than it did against Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial in the semifinals.
The amount of points that the Tigers left off the board was also costly, which included Charley Elwood settling for a 9-1 major decision for four points after nearly pick up a fall multiple times and being on pace for a tech fall.
Maple River/USC knew the Tigers were in a spot where they needed as many bonus points as possible to keep their section title hopes alive, so it sent its wrestlers in defensive mode to fend off any attempts for a turn and pin.
Juniors Garron Hoffman (152) and Tate Hermes (160) came within inches of recording six-point fall victories, but instead they walked off the mat with three-point decision victories for six total points instead of 12.
“We were kind of getting to the point in the dual where we kind of needed to make a move to get a little bit of a lead before we hit their upper weights,” Whitman said. “I felt we kind of needed to try, in a last ditch effort, to get ourselves back in the dual and there kids did a good job of slowing the pace down at us at 152 and 160 and didn’t really let us make that big move we were hoping for”
On top of it, Medford just couldn’t get a couple of things to bounce in its favor.
Opening the dual at 106 pounds, Medford sophomore Luis Lopez got caught on his back early on in his dual, which resulted in Maple River/USC’s Wyatt Walters to pick up a momentum-swinging fall.
Evan Schweisthal faced a tall task at 132 pounds, but came close to pulling off a huge upset over the 132A No. 2 ranked Boden Simon, who squeaked out a 4-2 decision over the Medford sophomore.
Schweisthal nearly recorded a big takedown, but with a buzzer sounding at the end of a period, the points didn’t count. When his back was against the wall, Schweisthal was able to shoot in, but Boden fended off the takedown attempts long enough to secure the win.
When Hoffman and Hermes notched their back-to-back wins, they had tied it up at 18-18, but Maple River jumped ahead 12 points thanks to an open Medford weight and a fall at 182 pounds.
Dylan Heiderscheidt attempted to make good with bonus points and earned an 11-2 major decision despite gunning for a tech fall over Laken Ivie, but was immediately drowned out by another open weight forfeit and freshman Mason Degrood falling by fall at 285.
“If Maple River did one thing better than we did tonight, they jumped on bonus points when they could get it and we just didn’t capitalize on our chances,” Whitman said.
The loss stings for the Tigers, who above all else, made a legitimate run at the section title without nearly as much depth that Maple River/USC brought into the dual.
But one of the bright sides for Medford is being able to return every single wrestler next season and run back their hopes of a section title.
Jack Meyer, Hoffman, Hermes and Heiderscheidt will all be back for their senior campaigns, Lopez and Schweisthal will go into their junior seasons, Harfmann, Tommy Elwood, Aiden Ahrens and Degrood will all be back for their sophomore seasons.
The 2021-22 season might have not been the year for the Tigers, but they’ve lined themselves up for bigger and better things with their core roster intact for at least another season.
“That was our message at the end of the dual,” Whitman said. “This wasn’t the result that we wanted, this isn’t what our kids wanted, this isn’t what we hoping to have happen, but it’s the result that did happen and we have to accept it. But at the same time, we’ve got a bunch of building blocks going into next year, we don’t lose anybody. We got everybody back and we’ll be back here next year to make another run.”