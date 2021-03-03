Games: Owatonna (9-3-1) at Northfield (8-4-1), 7:15 p.m., Thursday, Northfield Ice Arena; Northfield at Owatonna, 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Steele County Four Seasons Centre.
First matchup: The Huskies scored three times in the third period to claim a 4-3 victory at home, with Wyatt Oldefendt scoring the game-winner with 1 minute, 43 seconds remaining.
Recent results: Owatonna has not lost to a Big 9 Conference opponent since Jan. 23, while Northfield has alternated wins and losses in its last six games.
1. Why play once when you can play twice? When Northfield announced Monday it was looking for an extra game for Saturday, it needed to look no further than its already scheduled opponent for Thursday, as Owatonna suddenly had an open date after its scheduled Saturday contest against Austin was cancelled. While neither of these contests will count toward the Big 9 Conference race, both will loom large once seeds start to be handed out for the Section 1AA tournament. Northfield coach Mike Luckraft surmised that after Lakeville South, which will garner the top seed barring any surprises, it will be Lakeville North and Hastings which pick up the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds thanks to its strength of schedule canceling out otherwise middle of the pack resumes. That leaves the Big 9 trio of Owatonna, Northfield and Rochester Mayo to fight for the No. 4, 5 and 6 seeds in the nine-team section. Northfield lost 5-2 Saturday against Rochester Mayo, and only has a game left against Rochester Century to strengthen its section resume following this two pack. Owatonna, meanwhile, is still set to play Rochester Mayo after Northfield.
2. On the ice, the Raiders and Huskies have been difficult to separate in recent seasons. Four out of the last five matchups have been decided by one goal, with the lone exception a 2-0 win in the 2019-20 season for Owatonna, which has also won four out of those five games. In the first matchup this season, Northfield snatched a 2-1 lead after two periods, watched Owatonna take a 3-2 lead, tied the game 3-3 and then allowed a game-winning goal with less than two minutes remaining. In three of the last four losses to the Huskies, the Raiders have either been tied or leading in the third period. If history provides a blueprint, both of these matchups will likely be decided by a handful of plays in the third period.
3. There's no doubting Northfield's offensive firepower. Junior Spencer Klotz is tied for second in the state with 26 assists and his point total of 37 ranks ninth. Freshman Cayden Monson, meanwhile, is tied for 13th in the state with 18 goals, and seven different Raiders have notched at least 10 points this season. Owatonna doesn't possess the same eye-popping offensive stats, as their goal total of 61 in 13 games ranks behind Northfield's mark of 66 in 13 games. The Huskies have also allowed 43 goals compared to 31 for the Raiders. What Owatonna has is a tougher schedule (non-conference games against Gentry Academy and Minnetonka), an ability to win close clashes (3-0-1 record in games decided by two goals or less) and an offense that is starting to catch fire. In the last seven Big 9 games, the Huskies have racked up 45 goals. In Saturday's 8-3 win against Rochester Century, Owatonna received goals from six different players and at least a point from 10.