THE TRANSCENDENT: Five of the most influential and productive players in OHS football history

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the second in a three-part series highlighting the top 11 football players to suit up for Owatonna since the 2012 season, or what we are calling the “championship era.” The criteria used to rank these individuals took into consideration production, positional skills, overall influence within the program, postseason accolades, college-level attributes, measurables, intangibles and raw athleticism. Each attribute was broken down and a number 1-5 (using 0.5 fractions to help create distinction) was attached to each athlete for every category. The top 11 highest scores made the list. Clearly subjective, but really that simple. Feedback is encouraged, so please send any comments to jweisbrod@owatonna.com
Every installment will feature a batch of names within a certain “tier” and will be listed in no particular order within each article. The first group was categorized as Extraordinary, this one Transcendent, and the final Iconic.
THE TRANSCENDENT: Players that were an indispensable part of their teams and established themselves as some of the top athletes to ever take the field at their respective position for the Huskies....AND were uniquely influential based on their raw production, leadership and unprecedented on-field success.
Ty Sullivan, WR/DB/KR (2012, 2013)
Why he’s on the list: Because he was equal parts fast, strong, athletic, savvy and was cruising toward a Division I football career before suffering a serious knee injury in his final high school game.
Career overview: A major pillar and consummate leader of the heralded Class of 2014, Sullivan was quite simply the full package when it came to what he brought to the table as a high school football player. Joining the varsity team as an underclassman, the 6-foot, 195-pound dynamo influenced the game in all three phases. He could blow the cap off a secondary with track-level speed, find paydirt slicing through the teeth of a defense or zip past a wave of opposing jerseys for a long kick return touchdown on any given Friday night. Defensively, he was just as impactful, lurking in the back of Owatonna's vaunted unit as a physical and aggressive defensive back. One play he might track the opponents’ best receiver stride-for-stride 65 yards down field and the next he might explode through a gap in the offensive line and demolish the ball carrier four yards behind the line of scrimmage. Emerging as a three-sport star and an unquestioned next-level talent by the time he was a sophomore — he was named the Owatonna People’s Press basketball Player of the Year for the 2012-13 season and qualified for the state track and field meet that year — Sullivan once had intentions of playing college basketball, but shifted his focus toward the gridiron when his recruiting took off during the fall of his senior season. He toured a few Division I campuses, and just when it looked like he was going to be offered an official scholarship, a Brainerd player rolled over his knee in the state championship game in November of 2013 and forever altered the trajectory of his career. The ugly incident caused Sullivan’s kneecap to rotate several degrees out of position, which contributed to a litany of torn ligaments (ACL, LCL and PCL). Sullivan endured a battery of surgeries and was quickly forced to reevaluate his college plans. In the months leading up to National Signing Day, the D-I programs that had been recruiting him drifted away and Sullivan ultimately signed with Division II power Minnesota-Duluth.
Notable numbers: As a senior, Sullivan led the Huskies with almost 600 receiving yards and eight touchdowns while adding a pair of kick return TDs. On the other side of the ball, he added 25 solo tackles, broke up a team-high eight passes, collected 2.5 sacks and finished with one interception. His junior season was just as impressive as he picked off four passes (single-season career-high) and recovered three fumbles while deflecting six balls in the secondary. His 726 career receiving yards was fourth all-time in school history when he graduated while his 593 yards in 2013 remain in the top 10 for a single season. Sullivan still holds the Owatonna career record for passes deflected (25) while his three defensive touchdowns as a sophomore in 2011 remain the single-season program record.
Accolades and accomplishments: Three-time all-conference (2011, 2012, 2013); three-time all-area (2011, 2012, 2013); Big Nine Conference scholar athlete (2013); team captain (2013)
Next level: Sullivan honored his commitment to UMD, but the lingering effects of the knee injury kept him from even being cleared for meaningful contact until late March of 2017, a full three-and-a-half years after the fateful incident inside the Metrodome. Though it would have been understandable had he simply decided to walk away from football, Sullivan refused and remained a steadfast member of the Bulldogs program until the bitter end. In 2017, the team recognized his leadership and unwavering dedication by naming him a team captain.
Update: Sullivan graduated from college in 2018 with a Bachelor's Degree in Chemical Engineering and is currently working at Tundra Innovations as a Process Engineer in White Bear Lake.
Quotable: “I have always had this internal drive with athletics,” Sullivan said in late March of 2017 shortly after he was officially cleared to begin full-contact practice at UMD. “When I was 12, I told myself I want to play a college sports someday and have always been working toward that. Throughout this whole process, I just needed something to push toward."
In a couple words: Fast, strong, talented, and most of all, resilient
Luke Wanous, LB/FB (2012, 2013)
Why he’s on the list: Because he will be remembered as one of the smartest athletes to ever play football at Owatonna High School.
Career overview: As a core member of the Huskies’ heralded Class of 2014 that helped bring home the program’s first ever state championship, Wanous was the heart and soul of the best defense in team history. The unit, which also included big names such as Stelter, Sullivan, Fenske and Sorenson, led Class 2A-6A in points-allowed at just 8.3 per game in 2013, and Wanous was the guy calling the shots in the middle. There are few individuals in OHS history that could directly-influence a game as much as Wanous by simply being in the right place at the right time — all the time. Wanous spent his first year at OHS playing for the B-Squad before jumping directly into the varsity starting lineup as a sophomore and spent 2011 as one of the team’s primary ball carriers. As an upperclassman, he blossomed into an all-state caliber linebacker and saw far less action on offense, but was on the field at fullback during every pivotal moment in 2012 and 2013. In fact, the stellar reputation he built on the defensive side of the ball somewhat overshadows the fact that his 1,608 rushing yards ranked 13th all-time in school history when he graduated.
Notable numbers: During his junior season, Wanous led the Huskies with more than 70 tackles to go with 2.5 sacks and six offensive touchdowns (regular season). As a senior in 2013, he often found himself standing on the sideline by the middle of the third quarter with OHS having built an insurmountable lead, but still racked up a career-high 4.5 sacks to go with a team-leading 80 tackles (including playoffs) and a pair of interceptions. He also compiled almost 500 yards of total offense and scored five touchdowns. As a sophomore, he was utilized primarily on offense and produced a single-season career high 657 rushing yards.
Accolades and accomplishments: Third-team all-state (2013); two-time all-conference (2012, 2013); all-conference honorable mention (2011); three-time all-area (2011, 2012, 2013); Minnesota High School all-star game participant (2013); team captain (2013)
Next level: Standing just over 6-feet tall and weighing in at a rock-solid 205 pounds to go with an elite football IQ, Wanous drew interest from several college programs from throughout the Midwest before narrowing his list to NCAA Division II Winona State University and Augustana University. He eventually chose the latter and played three years for the Vikings.
Update: Wanous graduated from college with a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and Communications and received an MBA in Health Care Management. He is currently an administrator at Good Samaritan Society in Waukon, Iowa.
Quotable: “He’s a three-year starter, so if anyone gets the culture of Owatonna football, it’s Luke Wanous,” Jeff Williams said early in the 2013 season. “Luke has always understood how to go about things. He is a great role model. He gets it, and he makes sure other people get it, too.”
In a couple words: Intelligent, precise and a leader by example
Carter McCauley, K (2012, 2013)
Why he’s on the list: Because it could be argued that he’s one of the most influential players at his position in program history, let alone in the last eight years.
Career overview: Before he ever inspired an entire generation of kickers and transformed into a trailblazing athlete, McCauley was simply a talented soccer player attempting to refine even the most basic techniques of his new position on the gridiron. He first joined the football program in 2012, and by 2013, he was blasting a game-winning field goal against a state-ranked opponent on the road. By 2015 he was setting records at the NCAA Division II level and was legitimately considering a professional football career. During his distinguished two-year run in high school, the 2014 OHS graduate literally set every kickoff and field goal record in program history. His first seminal strike came in Week 3 of the 2013 season when he drilled game-winning 35-yard field goal against No. 2-ranked Mankato West as time expired in the fourth quarter of Owatonna's 24-21 win. A couple months later, he connected on four field goals in a state playoff game against Apple Valley and finished with seven 3-pointers in the state tournament alone. Aside from the obvious offensive production, McCauley’s strong leg was also utilized as a weapon on kickoffs as he consistently pinned the opposition deep in its own territory by blasting kickoffs well beyond the end zone and forcing teams to march 80 yards against Owatonna’s intimidating defense. Since his graduation in 2014, there isn’t an OHS kicker that hasn’t been influenced either directly or indirectly by McCauley as he’s left a an indelible mark upon an entire lineage of athletes. Owatonna’s 2019 kicker Sam Henson is just the latest in a long line of accomplished soccer players to find success on the football field and recently committed to kick at Division II Concordia-St. Paul in the same conference (NSIC) that McCauley shattered records while as a member of the Winona State Warriors from 2015 to 2018.
Notable numbers: McCauley holds Owatonna records for most career field goals (13); longest field goal (47 yards); most extra points in a season (57); most extra points in a career (109); consecutive extra points converted (55); most kickoff yards in a season (4,612); best kickoff average (56.9 yards); most kickoff yards in a career (7,906); most touchbacks in a season (54); most touchbacks in a career (69)
Accolades and accomplishments: Second-team all-state (2013); Two-time all-area (2012, 2013); all-conference (2013)
Next level: McCauley was contacted by a few high-level Division I programs and even took an unofficial visit to the University of Oregon before eventually signing with WSU. During his four years with the Warriors, he set the conference record for career field goals with 55 and also holds program records for longest field goal made (59 yards), most field goals made in a season (19), single-season kicking points (104) and single-game kicking points (17). On one Saturday afternoon during the fall of 2016, McCauley made field goals of 53 and 54 yards, shattering the old distance high-mark of 47 yards. His 59-yard boomer earlier that season ended up being one of the five longest field goals at all three levels of the NCAA in 2016. He was named to several academic all-american teams and was named the university's Male Athlete of the Year in 2018.
Update: McCauley is currently attending medical school at the University of Minnesota in Duluth and has been married for almost two years to Karina (Elford) McCauley. The pair were both student-athletes at Winona State — Karina was a member of the Warriors’ track and field team — and are expecting their first child in September.
Quotable: “When I watched (McCauley) I thought to myself: ‘I can do this,’” Sam Henson said. “I think it pushed me to be great. I wanted to achieve the same things he did and be even better. I was almost as good as him in high school and seeing Carter doing so well in college made me think about playing at the next level.”
In a couple words: A Trailblazing athlete and the standard of excellence for his position
Abe Havelka, QB (2016, 2017)
Why he’s on the list: Because he reset every Owatonna passing record and will go down as one of the winningest quarterbacks in program history.
Career overview: After taking over as the starter in the fourth game of his junior season, Havelka produced one of the most staggering statistical careers in Owatonna football history, but his value stretched well beyond his astonishing numbers. The Huskies were 20-2 with Havelka as their starting quarterback, and though his career overlapped with a number of ultra-talented players that each profoundly contributed to Owatonna’s success, the program simply wouldn’t have been able to blast into a new stratosphere without the 6-foot-2, 215-pound signal-caller. He was an unflappable player who was on the throwing end of the miracle Hail Mary against Apple Valley in the 2016 state quarterfinals that won the game for the Huskies in the final 10 seconds of the fourth quarter. Almost exactly a year later against Brainerd in the state semifinals, he was named the MaxPreps USA Player of the Week for the Great Lakes Region based on his 451-yard, 7-touchdown performance in the Huskies’ 56-28 victory. Equaled only by his brother Sol Havelka in terms of rushing ability at the position during the championship era, Abe was able to further distinguish himself from his contemporaries due to his ability to burn a defense with his mobility.
Notable numbers: During his senior season, Havelka established school records for passing yards (3,156) and passing touchdowns (40). His single-season yardage total also ranked third in MSHSL history for a single season when he graduated and currently stands fifth after Iowa State recruit Aidan Bouman of Buffalo surpassed his total in 2018 and 2019. His 2017 totals, though, are No. 1 in state history for all current Class 5A programs. Havelka also officially holds the OHS record for career passing yards with an unofficial total of 4,359 — nearly 700 more than Colton Schock’s career total of 3,666 yards. His 58 combined TD passes in 2016 and 2017 are also No. 1 in Owatonna history and he also owns the program’s single-game highs for passing yards (451) and passing touchdowns (7). In 22 career games and roughly 80 total quarters on the field (he sat out large chunks of the regular season in 2017 due to Owatonna’s ability to generate a massive early lead), he threw for just five interceptions. His only losses as a quarterback came against teams that were undefeated and highly-ranked at the time of kickoff (Elk River in 2016 and Northfield in 2017).
Accolades and accomplishments: Honorable mention all-state (2017); first-team all-district (2017); all-district honorable mention (2016); two-time all-area (2016, 2017); MaxPreps USA Player of the Week (Nov. 18, 2017); team captain (2017)
Next level: Havelka was pursued by several scholarship-level teams, but ultimately committed St. John’s University, which is a distinguished and well-known D-III football program located near St. Cloud.
Update: After missing the 2018 season due to injury, Havelka returned to the field in 2019 and saw action for the Johnnies’ junior varsity team. He has three years of eligibility remaining starting in the fall of 2020.
Quotable: “Abe has consistently been among the state-leaders in passing yards and touchdowns,” Williams remarked in 2017. “He has done an incredible job of leading one of the most prolific offenses in school history.”
In a couple words: Unflappable and unequaled
Aaron Peterson, RB (2012, 2013)
Why he’s on the list: Because his senior season was one of the most productive in OHS football history.
Career overview: Standing roughly 5-foot-11 and weighing 175 pounds soaking wet, Peterson was never going to be a blue-chip college prospect, but that didn’t stop him from routinely shredding defenses at the high school level. As a junior in 2012, he emerged as the team’s top running back within the first couple weeks of the season and accumulated more than 1,500 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns. As a senior, he was the No. 1 guy from the start, and proceeded to dash into the Owatonna record books. His vision was equaled by only one other notable running back in the championship era and his cutback ability and breakaway speed made him a home run threat every time he touched the ball. He was the Huskies’ chief offensive weapon against Brainerd in the 2013 state championship game where he rushed for 183 yards and two touchdowns in Owatonna’s 24-0 victory.
Notable numbers: He finished his career with 3,582 rushing yards and 51 touchdowns, both of which are second all-time in OHS history. His single-season numbers of 2,046 yards and 28 touchdowns in 2013 stand third in team history.
Accolades and accomplishments: First-team all-state (2013); all-state honorable mention (2012); conference offensive Player of the Year (2013); two-time all-conference (2012, 2013); two-time all-area (2012, 2013); Owatonna People’s Press Player of the Year (2013); Minnesota High School all-star game participant (2013)
Next level: Originally committed to Gustavus Adolphus but ultimately decided to step away football after one season at the next level.
Update: Peterson graduated cum laude from GAC in 2018 and is currently studying to become a Physician’s Assistant at Trine University in Indiana. He is roughly six months shy of wrapping up his education and plans on returning to the Steele County area when he becomes fully licensed to practice medicine and see his own patients.
Quotable: “The big plays always seem to come in cutbacks,” Peterson said in 2013. “You can look at the linebackers and the safeties flowing and then you just need to turn on the speed and they will have to switch directions and try to chase you.”
In a few words: Shifty with great vision