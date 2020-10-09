Brayden Truelson has been slinging touchdowns for the Owatonna football for two years and has racked up more than 2,500 passing yards and nearly 30 touchdowns.
Yet for the first time in his career, he entered pre-season practices this fall as the team’s unquestioned starter at the most high-profile position.
But why? What has led an all-district player with a 16-1 overall record as a starter feel like he’s constantly needed to prove himself?
The answer can be distilled into a pair of main points: One, he's not a 6-4, 220-pound gun-slinging D-I college prospect with a rocket arm. And two, he just-so happens to be a part of an powerhouse football program that is known for tremendous depth at every position, and quarterback is no exception. He's had to grind, study, hustle and work his way to the top of the depth chart and stands as the Huskies' undisputed QB1 for a reason.
He's really, really good.
A SOPHOMORE START
Truelson's sudden career ascension began on an idyllic fall evening in Rochester when the Huskies took the field for a Week 2 matchup against the Mayo Spartans. OHS starting quarterback Sol Havelka — just seven days removed from a four-touchdown performance in a blowout victory over Faribault — had injured himself in practice leading up the game and did everything he could to hide the obvious pain he was experiencing in the Huskies’ first few offensive possessions.
After a third fruitless drive, though, the OHS staff had seen enough and pulled Havelka with the Huskies trailing 9-0 in the second quarter. Up to that point Owatonna had struggled to provide any offensive balance through the air and the Spartans subsequently stacked the box and focused solely on containing star running back Jason Williamson.
The Huskies desperately needed to find a way to keep the Mayo defense honest, and it was up to the team’s 5-foot-10, 160-pound sophomore to do just that. And he did.
Owatonna scored on its first possession with Truelson at the helm and reeled off 37 unanswered points to close the game. Overshadowed by another record-breaking performance by Williamson (281 rushing yards) was Truelson’s ultra-efficient effort that saw him complete 7 of 9 passes for 81 yards and zero interceptions. If not for a spike and a dropped pass, he would have finished perfect through the air in his debut. Oh, and he scored the go-ahead touchdown late in the second quarter on a 1-yard plunge into the end zone.
Havelka’s injury lingered for several weeks and Truelson took over as the team’s starting quarterback for the remainder of the regular season, ringing up some head-turning numbers along the way. In the final six weeks prior to the section tournament, he threw for 747 yards, 11 touchdowns and just one interception, capping the impressive run by throwing for a season-high 202 yards and four touchdowns against New Prague in Week 8.
However, when the postseason rolled around, the staff decided to lean an their junior and Havelka took over as the team's starting quarterback beginning in the section semifinals.
Truelson saw limited action throughout the 2018 playoffs and the final pass he threw as a rookie was intercepted and nearly returned for a touchdown late in the second quarter during a state quarterfinal matchup against Chaska.
With Havelka having steered the offense at quarterback during Owatonna’s memorable run to a state championship, OHS coach Jeff Williams left the competition for the starting job wide open as the team assembled for preseason practices in mid-August of 2019.
By late-August, Truelson was at the top of the depth chart once again and started all 11 games for Owatonna last year, engineering an offense that helped the secure both the sub-district and Section 1-5A titles for the Huskies. Truelson threw for 1,606 yards, 18 touchdowns and just four interceptions while adding another six TDs on the ground, earning first-team all-district accolades. Havelka, though, offered a healthy level of competition and carved out a niche as a change-of-pace quarterback, ultimately seeing action in all 11 games and finishing with 500 combined yards and eight touchdowns.
Even after suffering his first defeat as the team’s starting quarterback in a season-ending loss to St. Thomas Academy in the state quarterfinals, the path had been fully cleared for Truelson to enter the 2020 season as the Huskies’ chief signal-caller for the first time in his career.
If only it were that easy.
AN BAD INJURY, A REMARKABLE RECOVERY
Two months before the COVID-19 pandemic even hit the United States, Truelson’s senior season on the gridiron was thrust into uncertainty on a cold December night inside a gymnasium at Albert Lea High School.
Ironically, it was Friday the 13th and the Owatonna basketball team was on the road for an early-season matchup against the Tigers when Truelson fell awkwardly and was helped off the court by a few teammates.
Initially, he couldn’t even get himself off the floor and was unable to put pressure on his right knee, but the first wave of pain didn’t linger for long. Truelson's gut told him it was “something bad,” but he experienced almost no swelling throughout the weekend and remained optimistic as he joined his teammates for the annual football banquet on Sunday, Dec. 15.
“I couldn’t get up right away,” Truelson said. “After it happened, it was on a Friday, so we got our film back from basketball that Sunday and I still hadn’t known what it was yet.”
After watching the incident on film with his dad, Truelson also had Jeff Williams take a look and immediately knew it probably wasn’t good based on how his coach reacted to seeing his knee bend and twist at such an unnatural angle.
“He gave me this look that made me a little nervous,” Truelson said. “The next day on Monday I went and saw the doctor and they knew it was torn before they even did the MRI.”
The staggering news that he had suffered a serious, albeit relatively common, knee injury not only scratched him for the remainder of the basketball season, but immediately ended his pivotal junior year on the baseball field before it even started.
As for football, he was going to be cutting it really, really close.
From the moment he scheduled surgery for Jan. 7, Truelson mapped out a standard nine-month timetable in his head and knew it was going to trickle into the late-summer/early-fall window, but his personality wasn’t going to allow him to dwell on things he couldn’t control. At that moment, the only thing he had power over was how he attacked his physical rehabilitation and the rest was going to fall into place.
From Day 1, Truelson simply put his head down and went to work.
“Through the early stages it was just getting the swelling down,” he said. “You can’t really get ahead until that happens. But once I got going and hit month four or five, I think I put more work in so I got ahead. Once middle of June hit, I knew I was going to be ready.”
Truelson continued to trend ahead of the preliminary recovery diagnosis from throughout the early stages and was actually able to funnel more energy into his rehabilitation during the initial quarantine following the coronavirus outbreak in mid-March. His extracurricular obligations had been unceremoniously cancelled, and once the school year ended in May, he was afforded even more time to focus on getting better.
Essentially, Truelson found a way to spin yarn into gold while facing an otherwise overwhelming situation.
“I kind of got lucky,” he said. “My knee responded really well. Before surgery it actually felt like I didn’t tear anything. There was no swelling and everything looked good, so I was kind of ahead of it there. It was tough in the beginning, but once COVID hit and I really wasn’t missing anything, it gave me something to do and it kept me motivated for football.”
Truelson responded so well to his treatment that he was actually able to log a few innings on the mound for Owatonna’s U18 baseball team in early-August and once again found himself benefitting from the circumstances arising from COVID-19 after the Minnesota State High School League ultimately delayed the start of the football season by more than a month.
“The goal all along was to be ready for September fifth, which would have been our first football game (before the postponement),” Truelson said. “Then COVID hit and it really gave me something to do — something to focus on. It was basically get my homework done and do rehab. It kept me motivated and then I started to progress really fast (in) April, May and June. At one point they told me I didn’t need PT anymore and to just keep doing stuff on my own.”
TRUELSON'S PROSPECTS AS A PROSPECT
If there is one aspect of Truelson’s life that has been significantly impacted by the pandemic, though, it’s recruiting. He admits the entire process has been “really weird” and finds himself still sorting through a number of potential options at the next level as he enters his final year with the Huskies.
“You only get to go through it one time, so you don’t really figure out what it’s like until it’s actually done,” Truelson said of the recruiting process. “It’s strange. You just have to keep in contact and keep the coaches up to date. They are texting a lot and stuff like that and you have to make the best of it.”
As of early-October, he remains wholly undecided as it pertains to his options as a college athlete and says he actually sees himself pursuing baseball beyond high school, assuming he’s given the opportunity, that is. The fact that his crucial junior season was wiped away has left him with limited options and the ambiguity of the upcoming 2021 high school baseball season has only complicated matters.
“Right now, I am leaning toward baseball,” he said. “But that’s without any contact with coaches or any looks. So, I definitely haven’t shut the door on football. At the end of the day it’s going to come down to what school I like for academics and what fits and feels like home.”
When it comes to his potential as a college football player, the biggest thing that’s limited Truelson’s recruiting profile is probably his lack of high-level “measurables.” It’s obvious he’s added significant muscle over the last couple years, but as a traditional pocket passer, his 5-10, 175-pound frame would make it difficult to garner much interest beyond Division III programs.
Basically, Truelson is about three inches shy from having scholarship-level programs knocking down his door. In a recent study, it was revealed that the average height of college quarterbacks jumps by about one inch and three pounds per level, starting with an average of 6-feet, 197 pounds at D-III.
Still, Truelson hasn't gone completely unnoticed by college scouts. He simply possesses too many desirable traits to be ignored, none greater than his even-keeled, borderline unflappable, disposition and elite football IQ. He’s displayed the mental capacity to flourish within an offense that places a great deal of cognitive responsibility on the quarterback and is a superb leader.
When it comes to his physical abilities, Truelson owns perhaps the best touch of any quarterback Williams has coached in recent memory and can make just about every throw in the book.
“We play at Owatonna, so you get looks just based on that alone,” Truelson admitted. “After last season, I put together a highlight tape on HUDL and posted it on my Twitter and then coaches messaged me and started following me. A lot of D-III schools — most of the D-III schools in Wisconsin and Minnesota. A few D-II schools, but nothing much at that level.”
So, even as Owatonna enters the season with more holes to fill on the depth chart due to graduation than any OHS team since 2014, it would be foolish to count the Huskies out of the district and section title races.
When you have a guy like Brayden Truelson steering the ship, good things are bound to happen.