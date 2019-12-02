Owatonna’s season-opening winning streak came to an end with a 3-0 loss to Section 1-AA opponent, Dodge Center, on Saturday night at the Four Seasons Centre.
With the defeat, the Huskies fall to 4-1-0 overall and 2-1 against sectional opponents with another huge showdown with postseason implications coming up against Lakeville South on Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m. in Owatonna.
The Wildcats — who lost to Lakeville South, 5-0, on Nov. 21 — scored one goal apiece in each period and yielded just 12 total shots-on-goal after two stanzas.
Owatonna finished 0-for-5 on the power play and were shutout for the first time since losing to DC, 2-0, in the opening round of the section tournament Feb. 6, 2019.