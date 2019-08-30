Now that was a response.
Taking the field 48 hours after suffering a shutout loss against high-powered Lakeville North, the Owatonna girls soccer team proved it has a short memory and pulled off an impressive 3-0 victory over previously undefeated and defending Big Nine Conference champion, Mankato West.
“Everyone played really well for us tonight,” said Owatonna second-year coach, Nate Gendron.
Asia Buryska scored first for the Huskies (1-1-0) and netted the game-deciding goal with 14 minutes, 3 second left in the first half, receiving a pass on the middle of the field and splitting two defenders before finishing with her left foot.
Abby Vetsch earned her first varsity goal roughly four minutes into the second half before Grace Wolfe rounded out the scoring with five minutes left in the game with a nice chip over the goalie.
Samantha Fredin put together one of her best career games in front of the net, racking up 11 saves to preserve the shutout.
The Scarlets — who finished 11-0-0 in the conference last season and started the 2019 season with a trio of wins against Orono, Albert Lea and Red Wing — threatened early against Owatonna’s back-pedaling defense and nearly scored just five minutes into the game when one of its forwards caromed a shot off the left upright.
The Huskies, though, quickly responded and started filtering its offense through Buryska at midfield before eventually breaking the seal in the 26th minute.
Owatonna’s performance was also impressive due to the fact that one of its best players, Josie Sullivan, was unable to play due to injury. Her status for the remainder of the season is unclear, but Gendron said she “hurt her knee pretty badly” in practice.
The Huskies (1-1 overall, 1-0 Big Nine) played Delano on Friday evening and jump back into conference action on Thursday at home against Rochester Century. The Panthers are winless and have yet to score a goal through three games, but have endured a tough schedule against Mahtomedi, Lakeville South and Rosemount.