RANDOLPH — The Blooming Prairie girls basketball team maintained its perfect record against Section 1-A foes with a 59-37 victory over Randolph on Monday night.
The win moves the Awesome Blossoms to 6-0 against sectional opponents and keeps them in the driver’s seat for the top seed in next month’s tournament.
Fillmore Central (7-1), Southland (6-1) and Houston (10-0) also have also feasted against 1-A teams, but BP boasts the top QRF rankings (No. 4) of the foursome. In fact, the next highest team on the list (Fillmore Central) is 12 spots behind the Blossoms at No. 18.
Randolph — which is ranked No. 90 of 147 squads in Class A — is swimming in the middle of the pack and drops to 6-13 overall.
Megan Oswald paced the Blossoms with 25 points while Julia Worke drained a team-high three 3-pointers and scored 11 points. Bobbie Bruns canned a pair of shots from downtown and added 15 points.
Blooming Prairie led by as many as 14 points before the Rockets closed the first half on a 6-0 run to draw within single-digits at halftime. The Blossoms quickly seized control after intermission and built a lead that stretched to 25 points.
Blooming Prairie (14-2 overall) has won four straight games since its loss to W-E-M and takes the court again on Thursday against Maple Rivers to kick-start a 7-game stretch that features six home games.
Blooming Prairie 59, Randolph 37
Blooming Prairie scoring: Maggie Bruns 6; Bobbie Bruns 15; Maya Lembke 2; Julia Worke 11; Megan Oswald 25. Halftime: Blooming Prairie 25-Randolph 17.