Newly ranked Bethlehem Academy altered its offense slightly Thursday against Blooming Prairie at Van Orsow Auditorium in Faribault and it was an attack the Blossoms have struggled to handle.
The No. 10-ranked Cardinals (8-1, 7-1 Gopher) returned to the Class A rankings for the first time since Sept. 5, 2018 season when they came in as the No. 9-ranked team. It’s been a long road back to the rankings for the Cardinals, who won for the sixth consecutive match with a 25-11, 25-13, 25-18 victory over Blooming Prairie.
“We were happy to see that,” BA second-year head coach Chris Bothun said. “We’ve put in a lot of hard work the last couple of years with the new coaching staff and these girls put in a lot of hard work over the summer when we couldn’t meet together and they just show up every day and give 100 percent all the time. It was nice to be recognized for our hard work.”
The Cardinals have exuded more confidence on the court this season and that’s something Bothun and her staff have discussed with the team.
“We’ve talked about coming out confidently and holding our head high, taking command of the game, getting a good start right from the beginning,” she said. “That’s something we have pointed out to them and I do feel like I’ve seen that.”
BA opted for pinpoint accuracy with its attack against Blossoms (2-7, 2-7 Gopher) instead of swinging hard. It proved effective and allowed the Cardinals to jump out early leads in the first two sets. BA led by as much as 15 in the first set and used a 6-0 run to erase a 10-9 deficit in the second set. The Cardinals went on to close the set on a 6-0 run.
“They were just killing us on tips all night, which has been the story of every team I feel like we’ve played,” Blooming Prairie head coach Jennifer Wayne said. “They’re very good at it. They were hitting the open spots and we weren’t.”
Part of the strategy came out of necessity as BA played without four players, who missed the match because they were quarantined after coming in close contact with someone who contracted COVID-19.
Sophomore Kate Trump led the Cardinals with 12 kills. Sophomore Lindsay Hanson added seven while sophomore setter Reagan Kangas tallied six.
Hanson and Josie Rose were among those who stepped up on the block. Rose had three solo blocks, two for aces, and assisted on another block. Hanson had one solo block, assisted on four and had three ace blocks. Senior Kennedy Tutak had three solo blocks, assisted on five and finished with one ace block.
Senior libero Brianna Radatz led the team with 22 digs and Kangas tallied 23 assists.
Blooming Prairie came out with a better start in the third set to grab a 5-1 lead, but the Cardinals rallied to tie the game 10-10 and then went on a 5-0 run to take control of the set.
Blossoms senior Micalyn Trihus finished with six kills, six blocks and 12 digs. Sierra Larson led with seven blocks. Freshman setter Macy Lembke had 10 assists and a team-high 16 digs. Senior defensive specialist Halle Strunk and senior libero Maren Forystek had six digs.
Bethlehem Academy faces United South Central (2-4, 2-4 Gopher) Monday in Faribault while Blooming Prairie takes on Maple River (1-8, 1-8 Gopher) Monday in Mapleton with a chance to snap a five-match losing streak.