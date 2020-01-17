Racking up seven goals in the first period alone, the Owatonna girls hockey team raced past short-handed Red Wing 10-1 on Thursday night in Big Nine Conference action at the Four Seasons Centre.
Olivia Herzog highlighted the Huskies’ super-productive offensive output with three goals while Anna Herzog was credited with a team-high four assists.
Chloe Schmidt was the only other player to score multiple goals for the balanced Owatonna offense as Grace Wolfe, Ezra Oien, Abby Vetsch, Macy Stanton and Lilliam Hunst each found the back of the net once. Oien and Vetsch also handed out two assists apiece.
The Huskies scored exactly 18 seconds after the opening face-off when Grace Wolfe converted a shot on an assist from Macy Stanton. Roughly three minutes later, Olivia Herzog netted what amounted to the game-deciding goal to make it 2-0.
Owatonna, though, was just getting started.
Reaching top gear by the middle of the opening stanza, the Huskies would went on to add five more goals in an 8-minute span to mount a 7-0 lead. In the first period, OHS scored on 43.7% of their total shots-on-goal and six different players found the back of the net.
In the second, Red Wing goalie Hailey Ehlers stood on her head and turned away 16 of the Huskies’ 17 shots as the teams traded one goal apiece in the frame. The Wingers’ Allison Roe registered her team’s only point at the 4:12-mark. Owatonna provided the answer in the final seconds of the period when Schmidt converted a shot with just eight seconds on the clock.
Herzog made it 9-1 with a goal less than a minute into the third before Schmidt rounded out the scoring at the 7:02-mark.
Ava Wolfe got the start between the pipes and stopped 11 of 12 shots.
BIG PICTURE
The four points Owatonna (12-5-1, 12-1-0 Big Nine) earned by beating Red Wing is a major boost for a team that has just three conference contests remaining — all of which are worth two points apiece. As of Friday evening, the Huskies sit alone in second place with 30 points, one spot behind Northfield (32 points).
The Raiders, though, have played just nine league contests and are the lone remaining team without a loss in Big Nine Conference action. After taking on struggling Rochester Mayo on Thursday, Jan. 23, Northfield will have a chance to clinch the conference title one day later when they play Mankato East/Loyola with four points on the line. If Northfield can win both of those games, it would be at 38 points.
The maximum number of points OHS and third place Faribault could accumulate is 36. Despite the weather, the Huskies’ key showdown with the Falcons remains on schedule for a 7 p.m. face-off on Saturday night in Faribault.
Owatonna 10, Red Wing 1
FIRST PERIOD
O—Grace Wolfe (Macy Stanton), 0:18
O—Olivia Herzog, 3:21
O—Stanton (Abby Vetsch, Anna Herzog), 7:57
O—Lillina Hunst (Sarah Snitker, Samantha Bogen), 9:05
O—Olivia Herzog (Molly Achterkirch, Anna Herzog), 9:52
O—Vetsch (Anna Herzog), 14:11
O—Ezra Oien (Vetsch), 14:23
SECOND PERIOD
RW—Allison Roe (Tatum Zylka), 4:12
O—Chloe Schmidt (Hunst, Oien), 16:52
THIRD PERIOD
O—Olivia Herzog (Anna Herzog, Sarah Snitker), 0:56
O—Schmidt (Oien), 8:05
Owatonna goalie: Ava Wolfe (11 saves)