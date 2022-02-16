The Owatonna girls baskeetball rattled off six consecutive victories, but had their winning streak come to a close Tuesday night when they fell 73-55 to the Rochester Mayo Spartans.
Turnovers and steals proved to be a big problem for the Huskies, who committed 25 turnovers as a team while the Winhawks cut off passing lanes and recorded 18 steals, which led Rochester Mayo to outscoring Owatonna 26-8 in points off turnovers.
Heading into halftime, the Huskies trailed 38-26 and opened the second half in a 12-point hole, but was unable to crawl their way out of it en route to their 18-point loss to the visiting Spartans.
“We needed to play better defense inside and missed some 3-point match ups,” said Owatonna head coach Lindey Hugstad-Vaa. “Need to move on from this game and focus on the weekend games.”
As a team, Owatonna shot 39.6 percent from the field (21 of 53), 20 percent from beyond the arc (2 of 10) and 47.8 percent from the free throw line (11 of 23).
Senior forward Lexi Mendenhall put up a valiant effort for Owatonna after recording a team-high 19 points while shooting 7-for-16 from the field, knocking down two 3-pointers and going 3-of-4 from the free throw line. She also added five rebounds, one assist and one steal.
Senior center Audrey Simon and senior guard Hillary Haarstad both recorded nine points with Simon adding three rebounds and Haarstad adding three rebounds, four assists and two steals.
Morgan Fisher added six points, Ari Shornock added five points and six rebounds, Avery Ahrens added three points, three rebounds and three assists and Holly Buytaert and lexie Klecker added two points each.
The Huskies will look to rebound Friday night when they host the Faribault Falcons before going on the road Saturday night against the Rochester John Marshall Rockets.