ROCHESTER -- The Owatonna boys cross country team capped a perfect head-to-head schedule and clinched the top seed for the upcoming Big Nine Conference meet by defeating Rochester Mayo 23-33 on Thursday evening.
The victory moves the Huskies to 9-0 as they begin immediate preparations for the forthcoming conference invite scheduled for Friday, Oct. 9. The first pod of three teams — Mankato West, Rochester John Marshall, Red Wing — will take off at 2:45 p.m. and will be followed by boys races at 3:45 p.m., 4:45 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. at Brooktree Golf Course.
Against the Spartans, Preston Meier climbed to the top of the pack and logged a meet-best 17:02, more than 10 seconds ahead of second place Lance Pfrimmer of Rochester Mayo. Owatonna junior Brayden Williams finished in third with a 17:21.
The OHS girls also took home top honors in Rochester with teammates Carsyn Brady (20:26.24) and Zinash Valen (20:50.4) finishing in first and second, respectively.
The Huskies will enter their portion of the conference invite as the second seed behind unbeaten Mankato East with an 8-1 record. Following the same format at the boys, the competition will be held a day prior on Thursday, Oct. 8 in Owatonna.