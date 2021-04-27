Baseball
WEM 7, NRHEG 5
Kordell Schlaak pitched five and one-third innings for the Panthers and struck out nine Buccaneer batters, but ultimately it wasn’t enough as NRHEG fell to WEM Monday evening.
Nick Staloch led the Panthers offensively, picking up two hits and driving in an RBI. Ben Schoenrock and Ethan Thompson also added hits for the Panthers.
Medford 13, United South Central 2, F/5
The Tigers picked up where they left off last Friday, easily defeating the Rebels to give them their second straight 10-run victory.
Casey Chambers pitched a complete game, with both runs coming against him being unearned. Offensively, Justin Ristau and Reed Cumberland combined for seven hits and six RBIs.
Golf
Faribault meet
The Owatonna girls golf team tied with Mankato West at 397 apiece for the top spot in Monday afternoon’s triangular with Faribault.
Makayla Mahlman led the Huskies with a 97, placing her tied for second overall with Kylie Peters and Ally Grabianowski of West. However, Katie Ihrke (98), Greta Korbel (99) and Danika Kaytor (103) didn’t rank far behind their teammate.
Red Wing meet
The Owatonna boys golf team finished second overall with a score of 361 during their triangular with Red Wing (347) and Austin (410) Monday afternoon.
Sam Sampson led the Huskies with an 87, just three shots off the day’s medalist. Jonny Wall finished with an 88, while Sam Snitker (92) and Brody Homan (94) rounded out the team’s top four.
“Scores were high at Red Wing Country Club on Monday. Playing a difficult course that none of us have seen where you had to think your way around each hole was a great experience for our players. We hit a lot of solid shots, but our players had too many penalty shoots that led to doubles and others,” Owatonna boys golf coach Mark Langlois said. “It was good to get one conference win, but we were hoping to get another win over the home team Red Wing.”
Lacrosse
Owatonna girls 5, Rochester Century 2
The Huskies improved to 3-0 on the season after notching a close win over the Panthers Monday evening in Rochester.
Annie Moran stayed hot, converting four of Owatonna’s five goals, with the other coming off the stick of Allie Keller. Audrey Simon registered the Huskies’ two assists. Goalie Zoe Anderson stopped four of the Panthers’ six shots on goal.
Softball
Blooming Prairie 11, Maple River 8
The Awesome Blossoms’ five run top of the sixth inning gave them a 9-8 lead, one that they would ultimately no surrender Monday afternoon.
Bobbie Bruns was once again a force at the plate, going 2-for-3 with two doubles, two RBI and three runs scored. Macy Lembke and Maren Forystek also had stellar games offensively, combining to hit 4-for-9 with three doubles and five RBI. Allison Krohnberg, Rachel Winzenburg and Lexi Steckelberg also added two hits while Melanie Winzenburg added one.
NRHEG 6, WEM 5
The Panthers moved to 6-0 overall and 5-0 in Gopher Conference play with their close win over the Buccaneers Monday afternoon.
“What a great team win,” NRHEG coach Wendy Schultz said. “Our outfield made some great catches tonight to help secure the win. We played pretty good defense making most routine plays.”
Sophie Stork threw all seven innings and stuck out eight while allowing three earned runs. Sidney Schultz led the Panthers offensively, going 2-for-3 on the afternoon with a double, triple and four RBI. Beth Ihrke, Ava Kyllo, Cloie Arndt and Stork also added hits.