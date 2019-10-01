NORTHFIELD — Grace Wolfe’s early goal stood up as the Owatonna girls soccer team pulled off an important 1-0 victory over Northfield on Monday night in Big Nine Conference action.
Wolfe’s game-deciding point came just 16 seconds after the opening kick and was assisted by Ezra Oien. According to head coach Nate Gendron, Owatonna started with the ball on the opening kick, played it wide to Abby Vetsch, who beat her defender and fed the ball to Oien to set the stage for the game’s only goal.
“Northfield put a lot of pressure on our defense but (goalie) Sam Fredin played really well in net,” Gendron added. “We altered our formation at halftime and that benefited as we maintained control through the entire second half. Our girls really battled and played well all game.”
The victory elevates the Huskies to 8-1 in the Big Nine Conference with just two league games remaining against Winona on Tuesday and Rochester John Marshall on Thursday.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Mankato West (9-1) and Rochester Century (7-1) remain in a virtual tie with OHS atop the standings.
The Scarlets wrapped up their regular season on Tuesday while the Panthers played against Rochester Mayo and still have games against Austin and Rochester John Marshall.