2019-20 RECORD: 4-23, 2-12 Gopher (7th)
FINAL GAME: 90-63 loss to Blue Earth Area in the Section 2AA playoffs
The New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva boys basketball team begins the 2021 season with a dozen returners from last year’s team and will have a chance to move up the Gopher Conference standings.
The Panthers graduated leading scorer Lonnie Wilson, who averaged 13.6 points per game and shot better than 50% on two-point field goals. Wilson also led the team in rebounding with 5.9 boards a game and had 2.4 steals a game. He also led the team with 67 assists.
NRHEG does return second-leading scorer Porter Peterson, who enters his junior year after averaging 10.2 points per game. Additionally, Kordell Schlaak will see an increased role as a senior and many of the returners for head coach Isaiah Lundberg have played since their sophomore seasons. Schlaak averaged 7.6 points per game and 3.7 rebounds a game while shooting 47% from the field.
Tory Christenson, who played 26 games, averaged 7.2 points per game for the Panthers and is one of 11 returners for Lundberg. Freshman Daxter Lee and Ashton Johnson appeared in all 27 games last season and junior Jack Olson played in 25. Jaxon Beck appeared in 23 contests.
With COVID-19 limiting team activities during the summer and shuttering the 2019-20 season before the state tournament, teams didn’t have much opportunity to work together. The Panthers had an especially difficult time getting gym time with work taking place inside the NRHEG High School gym and the elementary school gym in Ellendale.
Lundberg sees the Gopher Conference as wide open after conference champion Waterville-Elysian-Morristown graduated six seniors, runner-up Blooming Prairie graduated nine seniors and third-place finisher Hayfield graduated six seniors.
Lundberg anticipates the two-time defending conference champions Buccaneers to still compete for the league crown and Maple River, which finished fourth last year, could challenge opponents after adding Zach Herrmann, who transferred from Blue Earth Area.