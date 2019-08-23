Adult and student activity tickets for the 2019-2020 school year will be sold starting Friday, Aug. 23 at the Owatonna High School main office, district office and St. Mary’s Catholic School.
Tickets will also be available on Tuesday, Aug. 27 only at the Owatonna Middle School Parent/Student Information Day in the gyms.
Full year activity ticket prices are $40 for students grades K-12, $90 for individual adults and $140 for married couples.
Senior citizens that live in the district (age 62 and older) can receive a pass for free with no expiration date. Passes for those 62 and older living outside the district can be purchased for $40.
Checks should be made payable to “OHS.”
Passes can be used for all regular season athletic, music and drama events.