GIRLS SOCCER: Century 2, Owatonna 1
-Asia Buryska scored Owatonna’s only goal on a header in the second half in a Big Nine Conference loss at the Owatonna Soccer Complex. The Panthers scored 27 seconds after the opening whistle and notched the game-winning goal with 1:02 left in regulation.
VOLLEYBALL: Medford 3, USC 0 (25-5, 25-6, 25-5)
-The powerful Tigers put it all together and cruised to another shutout victory in their first Gopher Conference match of the season. Emma Kniefel and Kinsey Cronin pounded six kills apiece and Alyvia Johnson added four. Cronin picked a team-best eight digs and Morgan Langeslag handed out 17 assists.
VOLLEYBALL: Mankato West 3, Owatonna 0 (25-9, 25-15, 25-19)
-The Huskies improved every set, but fell to 0-3 with a Big Nine Conference loss on the road. Kaitlyn Madole registered a team-high 13 digs and added five kills.
VOLLEYBALL: Bethlehem Academy 3, Blooming Prairie 1 (25-13, 25-27, 25-16, 25-6)
- Micalyn Trihus led the Awesome Blossoms with seven kills while Heather Pirkl chipped in 15 assists and eight digs.
SWIMMING AND DIVING: Owatonna 94, Albert Lea 82
-The Huskies won all-but one competition, had the overall match wrapped up by the 100-yard backstroke and cruised to a Big Nine Conference victory. The Huskies led 119-17 when the scoring went to exhibition.