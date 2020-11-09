New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva continued its turnaround Friday by knocking off Maple River 26-24, 25-23, 25-20 in New Richland.
The Panthers (3-6) won for the second consecutive match and defeated an opponent that had beaten them earlier in the season. The Eagles (1-5) defeated NRHEG 3-2 Oct. 12 in Mapleton. The Panthers also beat Blooming Prairie 3-2 Monday after losing to the Blossoms 3-0 in the season’s first meeting.
“We had some more errors than we did Monday night in Blooming Prairie--with some of our hitting choices and missed serves but overall it was a great win,” NRHEG head coach Onika Peterson said.
Senior Kendall Johnson led the Panthers with eight kills and 17 digs. Senior Anna Jacobson and Erin Jacobson each had six kills. Bree Ihrke tallied five kills, including an ace block, and Elli Baker had four kills and an ace block.
Senior Grace Tufte led the team with 17 assists and added five digs. Hallie Schultz had 13 assists as well.
Senior libero Cambria Nissen finished with 11 digs.
NRHEG will try to run its winning streak to four matches Tuesday against No. 10-ranked Medford (4-3) in New Richland.