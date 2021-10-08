After beating No. 12 Waseca 7-0 to move onto the quarterfinals of the Section 1AA tournament, the No. 5 Owatonna girls tennis team lost 4-3 at No. 4 Lakeville North in Lakeville.
Owatonna dropped all three of its doubles games, which helped pave the way for Lakeville North’s advancement to the semifinals.
Both No. 1 doubles of Lauren Thamert and Ashley Schlauderaff and No. 3 doubles Allison Wasieleski and Liz Roesner fell to their Panther counterparts in 6-0, 6-1 matches.
The No. 2 doubles pairing of Olivia Shaw and Ellery Blacker fell to Samantha Roy and Maija Lunde in a 6-2, 6-1 match.
Owatonna found plenty of success on the singles courts, but it wasn’t enough to beat Lakeville North and advance to the next round.
No. 2 singles player Alex Huemoeller, No. 3 singles player Olivia McDermott and No. 4 singles player Emma Herzog all found victories for the Huskies.
Huemoeller beat Domiano Baideme 6-2, 6-3, McDermott beat Chloe Cochrane 6-1, 6-1 and Emma Herzog beat Sophia Scheglowski 6-1, 3-6, 6-1.
Owatonna lost only one singles match with No. 1 singles player Olivia Herzog falling to Kiera Kelly 6-1, 6-2.
After being eliminated, the Huskies will now focus on the Section 1AA individual tournament, which begins on Thursday.