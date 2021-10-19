Over the course of two days in Rochester, the Owatonna swim and dive team competed in the Girls true team Section 1AA meet.
The Huskies divers took home third place with 67 points, which trailed behind second-place Northfield (87) and first-place Lakeville South (105). The swim team fell to sixth place out of six teams with a final score of 165, which fell behind Lakeville South (620), Lakeville North (694.5), Northfield (841), Farmington (875) and Rochester Century (968.5).
The diving team’s third place finish was powered by Mya Dutton’s fifth-place finish in the one meter dive with her final score of 237.00. Jayna Martin took 13th place with a score of 142.25 and Gabbie Poole took 14th with a score of 136.00.
On the swim side, the Huskies struggled to keep up with the other teams. In the 200-yard medley relay, Hailey Kjersten, Ella Mollenhauer, Christina Bell and Kate Seykora were the only Owatonna group to finish; they took 21st place with a final time of 2:31.21.
In the 200-yard free, Lainey Steckelberg took 20th with a final time of 2:27.09, followed by Shelby Born (2:34.64) in 22nd and Lauren Busho (2:37.02) in 23rd. Steckelberg was also the Huskies top swimmer in the 500 yard free with her time of 6:31.96.
Owatonna had two swimmers place in the 200 IM with Bell taking 21st place with a time of 2:55.37 and Beverly Deranek taking 22nd with a time of 3:04.94.
Laken Meier took 13th in the 50 yard free with her final time of 27.18 with Vanessa Gonzalez (22nd), Britta Henderson (23rd) and Afton Torabpour (24th) rounding things out for the Huskies.
Gonzalez finished as Owatonna’s top swimmer in the 100 yard fly with her 16th place finish behind her final time of 1:10.49, followed by Bell in 20th and Deranek in 22nd.
Anna Youngquist finished 19th in the 100 yard free with a time of 1:01.22, along with Meier in 22nd and Henderson in 23rd. Youngquist also took 20th in the 100 yard back with a time of 1:18.44.
In the 200 yard free relay, the grouping of Meier, Youngquist, Gonzalez and Kaitlyn Wasieleski took 1thh place out of 23 groups with their time of 1:52.77. Steckelberg, Bell, Kjersten and Eickhoff took 22nd place.
Kalleigh Malecha (1:24.99) took 21st place in the 100 yard breast, followed by Carlson (1:28.21) in 22nd and Mollenhauer (1:34.42) in 23rd.
Rounding out the day with the 400 yard free relay, the group of Meier, Wasieleski, Gonzalez and Youngquist finished in 18th place with their time of 4:22.69. Born, Steckelberg, Mollenhauser and Seykora took 21st and Dalila Spencer, Eickhoff, Brooklynn Spinler and Kjersten took 22nd.
The Huskies will have some time to regroup before getting back to action with the Big 9 Conference diving on Oct. 29 and the Big 9 Conference meet on Oct. 30.