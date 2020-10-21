OHS staff preaching pursuit, discipline, teammate in preparation for Panthers' speedy tailback

With the score from his team’s victory still hanging on the scoreboard on the west end of the stadium at John Drews Field — Home 00, Visitor 40 — Owatonna head coach Jeff Williams addressed his players in the middle of a pack of white and blue jerseys.
After a quick recap of what was a thoroughly one-sided affair against Rochester John Marshall, Williams wasted no time moving on to Week 3’s opponent, Rochester Century, and more specifically, the Panthers’ stellar running back Isaiah Huber.
Williams rattled off a few of Huber's gaudy statistics through two games and mentioned his rare blend of pure speed and elusiveness, planting the seed in the mind of his players that he will probably the best running back they see all season. With less than a week to prepare, the OHS staff got right to work on Saturday night laying out the blueprint for their Week 3's game plan, and have kept their message both consistent and concise in the days leading up to Friday’s game.
“We have been telling them that we need all 11 guys to the football," Williams said. “It would be nice if they heeded our warnings not to quit until the whistle and pursue all the way to the ball and have a sea of blue jerseys around every play, but sometimes they don’t believe that type of speed until they see it. Sometimes the kids need an eye-opening experience. But we truly need to need to swarm the ball if we want to contain a player like (Huber).”
Though the 2019 season probably feel like a distant memory, Friday's game won't be the Huskies’ first go-around against Huber. Owatonna bookended the Panthers’ schedule last season, opening the campaign with a 44-7 victory and closing Century's season with a 43-6 rout in the Section 1-5A title game. Not only was Huber contained in those two meetings, but the entire CHS ground game was subdued, gaining less than 50 total yards against Owatonna’s starting unit.
However, a lot has changed since the last time these two teams met on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, and that includes Huber’s physical frame and verified-speed. Last year, he was listed at 5-foot-10 and 165 pounds — though he was probably closer to 155 — and had a 40-yard dash clocked in the 4.6/4.7-second range.
This year, Huber appears to have bulked up, coming in at 185 pounds according to the Panthers' official roster, and has been clocked at 4.5 seconds in the 40, which is probably extremely accurate considering he has accepted a scholarship to play at future Division I program, Augustana University, and was a key member of the Panthers’ Class AA silver-medal winning 4x100-meter relay team as a sophomore in the spring of 2019.
“We certainly haven’t seen anyone like him,” Williams said last Saturday. “We can’t even really simulate that in practice.”
Through two full weeks this season, Huber has been as good as advertised, ringing up 371 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on just 42 carries (8.8 YPC), but it’s been a bit of a mixed bag for Century as a whole — and the unique crossover between the Huskies and Panthers might be able to shed some light on what to expect Friday night.
Century started the season by yielding 343 yards of total offense in a 34-19 win against a John Marshall team that gained exactly three first downs in four full quarters against the Huskies this past Saturday.
In Week 2, Century lost to Rochester Mayo and surrendered almost 500 combined yards in a 34-14 loss. Conversely, Owatonna defeated the Spartans, 35-28, in a game that the Huskies led two touchdowns at halftime but trailed 28-21 late in the third quarter before making a dramatic comeback and clinching the victory with a gutsy goal line stand in the game's final seconds.
WEEK 3 BREAKDOWN:
Rochester Century (1-1 overall, 1-1 Big SE Red)
When it comes to each team's 10 biggest players, Owatonna out-weighs Century by 12 pounds — 237 to 225, respectively — but the Panthers have the edge in speed based on Huber alone.
“I think they rely on speed on both sides and they aren't massive, but they have never been huge,” Williams said. “They always seem to have a big guy at nose (tackle), and they do again this year, but across the board they are never the biggest team we face every year.”
Schematically, Century is built to stop the run and stacks eight players in the box with five down linemen and three linebackers in their base formation, traditionally positioning their biggest and best athletes at the second level.
The Panthers have been susceptible to big players — Jason Williamson, for instance, burned them for touchdown runs of 35, 80, 72 and 86 yards in a record-breaking performance in 2017 — and have allowed an average of 157 rushing yards in two games this season. John Marshall finished with 179 yards on the ground in Week 1 while Mayo racked up 134, a large chunk of which came on a 65-yard TD scamper by DeMonte Simmons.
Through the air, CHS has been gashed this season, and there’s no other way to put it. A week after JM’s Cole Peterson finished 15-for-29 for 164 yards, Bennett Ellsworth completed 16 of 27 throws for 313 yards. It should be noted, though, that Peterson and Ellsworth each ended with only one TD apiece.
On the other side of the ball, the Panthers rarely go under center and operate almost exclusively out of a pistol formation that Williams calls “basically a traditional I-Formation in the shotgun.”
“They can run in both directions,” Williams added. “Sometimes they send Huber out wide and sometimes give him the ball in the Jet-Sweep and allow him to get to the edge. They throw pretty effectively and have always had designed quarterback-run stuff, though (current quarterback) Eberhart doesn’t seem as interested in tucking it in. But our focus will be can we limit his ability to throw the ball down the field?”
Through two weeks, Owatonna has been burned by a few long completions, but has been rock solid against the pass. Counting the 67-yard catch-and-run they allowed against Mayo and a 43-yard connection against JM, the Huskies have given up 318 total passing yards in two weeks. Remove the two big plays — the first of which started as an 11-yard completion and the second of which came on a broken play — and the numbers are even better, especially when taking into account Owatonna’s four interceptions.
WEEK-BY-WEEK DEVELOPEMENT
Offensively, the Huskies have already exhibited discernable growth in their biggest areas of concern entering the season: The offensive and defensive lines.
Owatonna answered an inconsistent 97-yard rushing effort against Mayo by racking up 316 yards on the ground against JM and have been nothing less than stellar in subduing the opposition's running attack, yielding less than 50 total yards in two games.
“We have been patient with the lines,” Williams said. “We’ve done our best to limit two-way player according to what our depth will allow us to and have some guys who have stepped up. It was not a complex game plan against JM and we tried to get into a comfort zone, so I think that goes to show when you do things that kids are familiar with, they are able to block aggressively and execute without over-thinking.”
STAT-TRACKER
Through two games, the only three players that saw meaningful snaps during the Huskies' latest state championship run in 2018 have already left an indelible mark on the 2020 campaign.
Quarterback Brayden Brayden Truelson — who started the final six games of the regular season as a sophomore two years ago and was the team's full-start signal-caller in 2019 — has completed 25 of 36 passes for 331 yards and two touchdowns while adding an additional four TDs on the ground.
Receiver Payton Beyer has solidified himself as a bona-fide Division II prospect with his play though two games and leads the Huskies with 10 grabs for 168 yards and two touchdowns.
The lone defender from the 2018 squad, Zach Stransky, was named Owatonna's Player of the Week for his performance and is second on the team in tackles (12) to go with one highlight-reel interception he reeled in against JM.
WEATHER FORECAST
Further snow is expected to roll through the region on Thursday and temperatures at kickoff are expected to dip below 32 degrees by kickoff on Friday. The OHS stadium, of course, is natural grass and well-maintained, but the quality of the playing surface — coupled with freezing temps — could play a major factor in this one. No precipitation is expected on Friday, however.