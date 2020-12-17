BP football

Blooming Prairie’s Mitchell Fiebiger (81) hauls-in a pass against BOLD in the Class A state championship game last November. The senior earned a spot on the Minnesota Football Coaches Association/Minnesota Vikings all-state team. (SouthernMinn.com/File)

 By JON WEISBROD jon.weisbrod@apgsomn.com

Blooming Prairie wide receiver/linebacker Mitchell Fiebiger received a big honor from the Minnesota Football Coaches Association and the Minnesota Vikings Tuesday when his name appeared on the all-state list from those organizations.

Fiebiger joined 31 other players on the list and is the only player from Class A on the team.

Fiebiger became a three-time all-district player in his senior season for the Awesome Blossoms, who finished ranked No. 1 in Class A with a 5-0 record. Blooming Prairie defeated Randolph 49-6 for the Section 1A title.

Fiebiger caught 29 passes for 581 yards with nine touchdowns. Defensively, he had 61 solo tackles, five tackles for a loss, three sacks and one interception.

The Awesome Blossoms captured the 2019 Class A state title with a 41-15 victory over BOLD, a year after falling to the Warriors 37-7 in the Class A semifinals.

