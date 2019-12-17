Over the last decade, the Minnesota State University football team has blossomed into a legitimate NCAA Division II powerhouse.
The Mavericks’ success — which has included an eye-popping .860 winning-percentage since the 2010 season — hasn’t happened by accident. From an outsider looking in, the formula appears pretty simple: They saturate their roster with really, really good football players.
As I was once told by a high-achieving Division II basketball coach, the key to success at the D-II level — and I think this translates to all sports — is to recruit as many Division I-level athletes as possible and sell to them the idea of early playing-time, and in Minnesota State's case, postseason success.
At some level, this is exactly what coach Todd Hoffner and the Mavericks have done. In fact, one of the team’s most impactful players, Nate Gunn, spent one season at Division I University of South Dakota before matriculating to Mankato and eventually transforming into an All-American-level player. Coming out of Minooka, Illinois, the running back flashed good speed (4.68 in the 40-yard dash) and excellent size (6-foot-2, 210 pounds) and decided to give D-I a shot. But when USD asked him to switch positions after his freshman season, Gunn found a new home at MSU and has become one of the most productive running backs in program history. He also didn’t have to sit out a season since he transferred down a level.
Stories like Gunn’s happen all the time at the D-II level. Just look at the Mavericks’ opponent for Saturday’s the National Championship game, West Florida, its roster features 16 Division I transfers from places such as Georgia — yes, that Georgia — Oregon, Wake Forest, Southern Mississippi and North Dakota State, just to name a few. But more on them later.
What many people don’t understand is that the difference between the lower-tier of the Football Championship Subdivision (formerly Division 1-AA) and the mid-to-upper-tier of Division II is very, very thin.
Programs at the Division II level have the ability to divvy out 36 full scholarships however they choose. For example, they could elect to use the 36 full rides on 36 individuals or divide them into 72 “half-rides,” or any other essentially endless combination as long as it doesn’t exceed 36 full scholarships. Division II isn’t a “head count” sport like at the FCS level where programs have 63 football scholarships and each one has to be a full ride. Just for reference, the NCAA’s high-level, the Football Bowl Subdivision, has 85 full scholarships and it’s also a head count situation.
To put a nice little bow on what might appear to be a somewhat convoluted subject, D-II programs essentially go with this sales-pitch: “Would you rather give Division I a shot, sit out your first year on campus, challenge four or five other high-achieving national recruits for playing time at a single position and maybe, just maybe, see the field when you are a junior or senior? Or come play for us and have almost all of your school paid for, take a redshirt year to acclimate yourself, likely see the field your first year if eligibility, blossom into a starter as early as your freshman season and compete for a national championship? Oh, and 66 guys that played Division II are currently on NFL rosters. Adam Thielen, Tyreek Hill, Austin Ekler, Delanie Walker, ever heard of them? Each one played Division the II level.”
So, with the level of competition perhaps a little too thoroughly explained, let me break down what the sprawling campus just 42 miles down the road from Owatonna has achieved on the football field this season and take a peek ahead at what’s looming on Saturday afternoon. I mean, just about 100 percent of the people who are reading this either went to the school, have a family member that graduated from there or know someone personally who has a connection to MSU. It’s by far the closest large public university to Owatonna, so it makes sense that I have discovered a strong core of MSU fans right here in town.
Piloted at quarterback local fans probably remember, Ryan Schlichte of Mankato West, the Mavericks largely burned through their NSIC schedule, extended their conference winning streak to 35 consecutive games and secured one of the four No. 1 seeds in the Division II football playoffs. Yes, D-II sends eight times the number of teams to the postseason than the FBS level, and it’s awesome.
But I digress.
Starting with back-to-back home victories over Colorado State-Pueblo and Texas A&M-Commerce, the Minnesota State flew to Pennsylvania last Saturday and routed Slippery Rock on its home turf, 58-15, to secure a berth in the national championship game, their second appearance in the last five years.
And that’s where West Florida comes back into the picture.
The Argonauts were one of the last teams to qualify for the D-II playoffs and needed four upset victories to make it to the title game. In the postseason alone, they have defeated the top two teams in the final Division II national poll, including No. 1-ranked reigning National Champion, Valdosta State.
West Florida is literally the youngest football program in Division II — playing its first game in the fall of 2016 — and has will be playing in its second national championship game against the Mavs. That, my friends, is impressive.
One of the Argonauts top D-I transfers is gun-slinging quarterback, Austin Reed. After spending the 2018 season on the Southern Illinois roster as a redshirt freshman, Reed decided to transfer to UWF in the offseason has flourished in his first year on the Pensacola campus, throwing for 3,561 yards, 34 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He’s also added six rushing touchdowns.
On the other side of the ball, the team’s most impactful defensive lineman, Ian Bush (15.5 TFL, 4.5 sacks, 50 tackles), transferred from Division I Georgia Southern while Kedrick Bradley — who is second on the team in solo tackles — was a regular-contributor for D-I Liberty just two years ago.
The Argos also have plenty of impactful players that came directly from high school, but the point is they probably wouldn’t be where they are — a step from winning the national championship — without the aid of Division I-level players.
In fact, the same goes for the Mavericks. Look at Schlichte, for instance, his high school recruiting profile included Arkansas, Iowa, Iowa State and Kent State as D-I programs that displayed at least a minimal amount of interest while fellow Big Nine Conference, or Big Southeast District, opponent Zach Robertson of Rochester Mayo transferred from Division I FCS power, South Dakota State, and has emerged as Minnesota State’s leading tackler.
In total, the Mavs have nine D-I transfers on the roster and who knows how many others that were recruited to play at that level.
For example, you can’t tell me senior receiver Shane Zylstra — the brother of Carolina Panthers’ receiver Brandon Zylstra — didn’t at least receive preliminary feelers from D-I teams. The kid stands 6-foot-5, runs a 4.68 in the 40-yard dash and can jump out of the gym, or field in this case. He has racked up more than 1,500 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns this season and, along with Gunn, is a finalist for the Harlon Hill Trophy, which is Division II's equivalent of the Heisman.
Alright, so I think I have proven the point about the level of talent that is going to take the field on Saturday, so let’s wrap up with some details about the actual game.
First, the contest is being played in McKinney, Texas at the brand new $70 million home of the three enormous McKinney high schools within the district shoe-horned into the northern reaches of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. The glistening complex boasts two massive levels of seating on both sides of the state-of-the-art playing surface, one of which is crowned by a palatial, multi-tiered entrance that houses a massive press box, coach rooms and enclosed suits. There are four sprawling concourses that bracket both end zones, two of which funnel into a tri-level, brick-layered community center. The place can seat 12,000 spectators and opened in 2018.
It sounds like I copied and pasted that description straight from the stadium’s pamphlet, but I promise, this all came to me by just by looking at the darn thing online. If you haven’t already, just Google “McKinney ISD Stadium” and you’ll see exactly what I’m talking about. And to think it’s not even one of the 10 largest high school football stadiums in Texas is utterly mind-blowing.
For those who won’t be making the 906-mile trip to northern Texas, the game will be broadcast nationally on ESPNU and on the Watch ESPN app. Kickoff is slated for 2 p.m.
The Mavericks 14-0 and finished the season ranked No. 4 in the country.
West Florida, which finished 7-1 playing in the ultra-competitive Gulf South Conference, finished the season ranked No. 20 and sports a 12-2 overall with both losses coming by a combined 12 points. Those two defeats also came against teams that qualified for the D-II national tournament (Carson-Newman and Valdota State).
Both teams will be gunning for their first ever national championship. Minnesota State's only trip to the final game was in 2014, three years before West Florida made the trip in 2017.