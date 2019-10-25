When a drastic schematic change is implemented — like when the Owatonna football team transitioned to the spread formation — there are certain inevitabilities that must be dealt with.
When long-time head coach, Jeff Williams, decided it was time to ditch his shoulder-to-shoulder formations associated with the run-heavy Double-Wing offense in favor of the modern spread formation, he simply had less use for running backs in a new system that often operates with as many as five receivers on the field at one time.
It's not like the tailback position went extinct, but instead of utilizing as many as four primary ball-carriers, the wide-open system called for more of a “bell-cow” approach that feeds a single player up to 35 times a game and spreads the ball to a myriad of pass-catchers.
So, what exactly did Williams do with all of these extra running backs?
He adapted.
In Year 1 of the spread, he shifted former tailback, Luke Ebeling, into the slot and a new hybrid position was born. Ebeling was one of the Huskies’ top offensive weapons on the 2012 team that finished runner-up in Class 5A and when he graduated, Sam Fenske — a shifty, 5-foot-10 speedster — took the reins and also put up huge numbers.
Over the years, high-level athletes such as Blake Westphal and Noah Budach have played the position and garnered all-district recognition for their efforts.
When 2018 rolled around and one of the program’s most promising young running backs, Ethan Walter, elevated to the varsity ranks, it only seemed natural that he would make the move to slot receiver as the record-breaking tailback Jason Williamson held down the offensive backfield.
Walter made a near seamless transition, and like to those before him, has thrived in his newfound role. He’s emerged as the fulcrum of the Huskies’ offense this season and developed into one of the single most dangerous weapons in the entire Big Southeast District.
“I talked with coach Williams and Skala at the end of sophomore year and talked about how they were going to find ways to get me on the field (in 2018),” Walter said after practice on Wednesday evening. “I played a lot of 7 on 7. That’s when I was able to refine my route-running and get used to it and ultimately it's a lot of fun. I felt my transition went alright. I like it a lot.”
To say the process went “alright” is a humble understatement. Walter led the run-heavy Huskies in receiving yards (388), receptions (32) and touchdowns (4) last season and has taken his game to another level this fall. Before being temporarily derailed by an injury, the senior was on pace to etch his name into Owatonna’s single-season record books after an ultra-productive start to his senior campaign. In the Huskies’ first three games, he caught 15 passes for 227 yards and three touchdowns while adding another 109 rushing yards and two scores on just nine carries, meaning every time he touched the ball, he averaged 14.0 yards of production.
That’s scary.
“He’s the ultimate x-factor,” Williams said. “He’s a special athlete and gives us a dimension to our offense that we sorely missed when he was out.”
After playing in all 13 games as a junior and starting on both sides of the ball through the first three weeks this fall, Walter and the Huskies visited Rochester Mayo on an unseasonably balmy night to play a key district contest against the ultra-speedy Spartans.
From the first few minutes of the game until the bitter end of the back-and-forth showdown, players dropped like flies. First, the Spartans’ leading receiver, Ethan Loehrer, went down with a serious knee injury and then Owatonna defensive tackle, Gavin Rein, hit the deck with what has proven to be a season-ending ailment.
And then, it was Walter’s turn.
Making a move on Mayo’s artificial surface, he rolled his ankle in the second quarter and initially played through the pain, but was unable to accelerate with the same force and back-peddle at the same effectiveness. Despite limping on and off the field, Walter went to bed that evening feeling pretty good about his prospects as the swelling was minimal at the time.
When the next morning rolled around, though, it was a completely different story.
“It was bad,” Walter admitted. “I had to come run a mini-Huskies camp and my sock barely fit.”
Like any player in his position, there was some initial consternation about the injury that was officially ruled as a high ankle sprain. At the time, it was unclear if Walter was going to be available for the Huskies’ final five regular season games, and in the end, his recovery has proven to be slow and steady. He sat out Owatonna’s Week 4 showdown against Faribault, returned in a limited capacity against Mankato West in Week 6, sat out Week 7 against Mankato East before making a triumphant return in the regular season finale against Rochester John Marshall.
With Owatonna still a tad wobbly after committing a turnover on its opening possession and surrendering its first rushing touchdown of the season, it was Walter who completely shifted the tide of the game, cutting wide open near the left sideline, snatching a perfect pass in-stride before zipping past a late-arriving defender and sprinting into the end zone for an 80-yard touchdown. One play later Sam Henson tied the game and Owatonna went on to pull away for a resounding 54-7 victory.
For Walter — who finished the game with 120 yards — it just felt good to be back out on the field and making a difference.
“I was just glad to be back before the regular season ended and be out there with my buddies,” he said. “That (touchdown) play felt pretty nice. It was the first time I ran over 20 yards in the last month. I got to the end zone and was taking all the oxygen.”
Walter said he felt close to 100% before the game against the Rockets and has since had more than a week to continue to improve, meaning the Huskies will enter their rematch against John Marshall on Saturday as healthy as they have been in five weeks.
With Walter finally back at full strength, the sky truly is the limit for Owatonna. Though the team didn’t appear to miss a beat in his absence, rolling up an average of 41 points in the three games he either missed or was at limited capacity, his presence on the field gives the Huskies a rare weapon that is nearly impossible to defend. Back off and Owatonna isn’t afraid to play the pitch-and-catch game on the outside and funnel the ball in Walters’ direction on every possession.
Play tight, and, well, that’s probably not a good idea. Walter is one of the fastest players on the Huskies’ roster — clocking a 40-yard dash time in the 4.75-second range — and possesses the quickness to pry loose from a defender and snatch passes at every corner of the field.
"He puts us in a position that we become very hard to defend," Williams said.