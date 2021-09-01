The Owatonna boys soccer team put itself in position to salvage a result Tuesday night in Lakeville, but ultimately its northernly neighbors on I-35 were able to hold off the charging Huskies in the second half.
After Ty Svenby put Owatonna (2-1) on top in the 10th minute with his goal, Lakeville South (2-0) quickly leveled the scoreline in the 13th minute to push the match into halftime knotted at one goal apiece.
The Cougars scored twice in quick succession to start the second half, and after Owatonna cut into the deficit in the 13th minute of the second half with Garrett Karsten's goal. The Huskies were unable to produce an equalizer, though.
The Huskies enter the Big 9 Conference slate with a 2-1 record in the non-conference thanks to wins against Farmington and Hastings, and next play at Albert Lea on Friday night. Owatonna still has one more non-conference match remaining when it travels to Lakeville North on Saturday, Oct. 2.