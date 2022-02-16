The Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms and the Waseca Bluejays sharing the court isn’t a very common sight to see, but despite a bit of unfamiliarity with the opposition, both teams were fully prepared to grind it out Tuesday night in a defensive battle.
No matter what the Blossoms had to throw at them, the hosting Bluejays had an answer. But Blooming Prairie got the last laugh with a 40-32 road win that marked some season lows for both squads.
Holding Waseca to 32 points marks the fourth-least amount of points the Blossoms have allowed in a game, but the 40-point outing offensively ties the least amount of points they’ve scored in a win and matches a loss to Hayfield and win over Kenyon-Wanamingo as the fifth-least points they’ve scored in a game.
A key contributor on the offensive end and the first one to give the Blossoms the spark they needed was senior guard Bobbie Bruns.
“She did a really nice job in the first half of making tough baskets and the second half, they really clamped down on her,” said Blooming Prairie head coach John Bruns. “She’s our primary ball-handler, so [Waseca] starts pressing and that wears down a little bit.”
Driving to the lane and getting difficult shots to fall, Bobbie Bruns recorded 13 points in the first half and helped Blooming Prairie jump out to its 25-20 halftime lead and forced the Bluejays to gameplan around her.
Once she flirted with double digit scoring, Waseca began utilizing heavy defensive pressure and utilizing its depth at guard to have someone stay step-for-step with Bobbie Bruns when Blooming Prairie was trying to set up its offense.
Bobbie Bruns posted seven points in the second half, but in a tight game the Blossoms needed others to step up.
When Waseca cut the game down to a one-point lead for the Blossoms, sophomore Shawntee Snyder stepped up with a bucket and an additional free throw to put them back up by four points.
“[Snyder] did a really good job on the boards, she’s one of our leaders in offensive rebounds and got some real nice putbacks in key times when we really needed it,” John Bruns said.
The momentum turner came when Waseca left Bobbie Bruns open in the corner and she drilled a 3-pointer to put the Blossoms up 31-24. Snyder responded to it with back-to-back baskets to give Blooming Prairie an 11-point lead.
But with an Avery Madsen 3-pointer with just over five minutes remaining, the Bluejays kickstarted their own run and left Blooming Prairie stuck trying to slow down a Waseca team gunning for the lead.
The Blossoms turned to their forward groups to attempt to slow down Waseca junior center Kloe Wadd, who managed to bring the game within one possession thanks to a pair of trips to the free throw line and an open mid-range jumper.
With the final minute of regulation looming, Blooming Prairie rediscovered its defensive intensity and cut off any of Waseca’s hopes to turn the lead in its favor.
“Getting some of those steals and getting some really big rebounds,” John Bruns said. “Addison Doocy had a really good game rebounding the ball and Anna Pauly had a big task going head-to-head with Kloe Wadd and she didn’t back down and did a nice job offensively and defensively.”
Waseca junior guard Sam Azure got caught in the corner and the Blossoms swarmed her and forced a five second violation and resulted in sophomore guard Macy Lembke getting fouled and sent to the line to knock down both free throw attempts.
Bobbie Bruns jumped on an inbound pass with just under a minute remaining and forced Waseca to foul her, setting her up on the first trip to the line, where she knocked down both free throws.
She’d get sent back to the line one more time and iced the game going 4-for-4 from the charity stripe and led the Blossoms to victory behind her 20 points, five assists and five steals.
Snyder finished second in scoring with her seven second-half points, followed by Pauly with five points, Lembke with four points, and two points from Addison Doocy and Chloe McCarthy.
Blooming Prairie now sits at 15-9 overall and will close its season on Friday night with a road game against Bethlehem Academy before the seedings for Section 1AA bracket are released Saturday.