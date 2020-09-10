Owatonna High School boys soccer coach Bob Waypa isn’t merely grasping at the low-hanging fruit of a familiar cliché when he regularly reminds his players to compete like there is no tomorrow, because he’s absolutely right.
Nothing is guaranteed in the fall of 2020.
In the two-and-a-half weeks since the first day of practice, at least two high schools in Minnesota have been forced to take action in order to combat the relentless coronavirus that has plagued the nation for almost six months.
Scrolling through my Twitter feed Wednesday morning, I came across a report that the Alexandria boys soccer team is pausing its season, effective immediately, due to a “positive COVID-19 case” as written in a headline appearing in the Alexandria Echo Press.
This latest report comes just four days after Winona Senior High School — which is a member of the Big Nine Conference — announced it was postponing all extracurricular activities for a minimum of two weeks. Unlike Alexandria, it does not appear as though any high school athletes have tested positive for the coronavirus, but the district decided to pump the breaks on competition due to a spike in cases within Winona County as a whole.
It should be noted that Winona State University resumed classes recently and was forced to enter a “self-quarantine” process amid a surge in cases within its student body.
According to the Minnesota Department of Health, Winona County’s confirmed COVID-19 cases have risen to 622 with 17 deaths as of Wednesday evening. When WSHS postponed athletic competition late last week, the numbers were at 481 and 17, respectively. Winona is widely regarded as having one of the eldest permanent resident populations in the entire state, which makes for a dicey situation when you mingle a sizable number of potentially high-risk individuals with roughly 8,500 college students, approximately 7,000 at WSU and another 1,500 at Saint Mary’s University.
Additionally, Winona’s private high school, Winona Cotter, houses dozens of students from around the world as part of its “global boarding program.”
In contrast, Steele County received just three new positive COVID results in the last two days and sits at 476 confirmed cases and two fatalities as of Thursday.
Notably, the fatality rate of those who have contracted COVID-19 in Winona County is 2.7% (0.027) while in Steele County it’s less than half of 1% (0.004).
The above information, if anything else, vividly demonstrates that no two situations are alike when it comes to the risks associated with spreading COVID-19 and no two solutions are equally effective.
Consider this: Communities within the Big Nine Conference footprint boast a wide variety of demographics. There is a progressive, rapidly growing metro area (Rochester), a trio of college towns (Winona, Mankato, Northfield), three cities that are situated less than 40 miles from the southern Minneapolis suburbs (Faribault, Owatonna, Northfield) and others, such as Albert Lea and Austin, that are a bit more isolated.
Panning out and glancing at the bigger picture throughout the nation, MaxPreps.com reported recently that 16 states proceeded with fall activities — including football — with no modifications to the overall schedule while roughly as many went with a “delayed” fall format. Thirteen states, including Minnesota and Wisconsin, of course, elected not to play football this autumn.
Give it another four weeks and it will be interesting to see what the COVID numbers look like in the states that elected to proceed with a “normal” fall sports schedule against those that made significant modifications. It should be noted that all 50 states, regardless of its current plan, are required to enforce social distancing guidelines and are limiting the number of spectators allowed at sporting events.
My hope is that athletic competition will proceed as originally planned in Minnesota, but, unfortunately, I don’t think we’ve seen the last of the temporary postponements and delays. I mean, it seems statistically impossible that a state with 5.7 million people, more than 1,000 high schools and 30-plus residential four-year colleges and universities won’t experience a significant flare-up in the next month and force at least one district to take action similar to Winona and Alexandria.
Until then, I guess I’m just going to take coach Waypa’s advice and cover each game like it’s my last.
You just never know.
UPDATE: MSHSL fees to skyrocket
According to an article credited to David La Vaque and Jim Paulsen of the Minneapolis Star Tribune, the MSHSL has announced an increase in its annual member fee that could leave some schools staring down a 300% increase in its annual bill.
Without diving too far into the intricate details — you can read the well-written and detailed piece at StarTribune.com — all MSHSL-affiliated high schools will experience a significant spike in their annual bill based on a newly-announced “COVID installment” fee. The exact dollar amount will vary depending on enrollment with the largest schools, such was Wayzata, Minnetonka and Eden Prairie, experiencing increases as high as $11,000 per year.
As to how this will affect Owatonna, we’lll be communicating with the athletics department in near future and provide as many details as possible when those become available.
And, finally, another notable point featured in the article confirms that the MSHSL has not budgeted for any state tournaments for the 2020-21 calendar year. These competitions accounted for roughly 75% of the league’s annual budget, which — according to the Star Tribune — is expected to shrink from $9 million to $5 million.
Many people, including myself, had been holding out hope that the league would find a way to formulate some version of an official postseason this year, but that ship appears to have sailed.