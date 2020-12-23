Medford’s Kael Hermanstorfer might be poised for a big senior season.
The 6-foot-4 post/swingman became a big part of the Tigers’ roster that head coach Todd Schneider has waited to see perform on the varsity level since he took over four years ago.
“His best basketball is ahead of him,” Schneider said. “Kael has so much potential. This season will be a big season for him if we can get on the court.”
Hermanstorfer ensured he’ll play for four more years following his career at Medford by announcing his commitment to St. Mary’s University in Winona to compete in the Division III Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
Hermanstorfer averaged 10.1 points per game, 6 rebounds a game and two assists a game. He spent the summer playing AAU basketball with Minnesota Select, which is coached by St. Mary’s assistant coach Kyle Brown.
“Playing for Coach Brown, he kind of got to tell me what he’d like to see,” Hermanstorfer said.
Hermanstorfer, an all-conference honorable mention pick last year, worked this summer to improve his ability to finish at the rim and his ballhandling skills. He got ample opportunity to bring the ball up the court during the AAU season because the team allowed rebounders to dribble the ball into the halfcourt.
Off the court, Hermanstorfer has worked on his speed, agility and strength to better equip him on drives to the hoop.
“We’ve been pushing Kael and our entire team to finish and get to the rim,” Schneider said. “He’s going to make a big leap this year.”
With Hermanstorfer and 6-foot-6 senior AJ Vandereide, Schneider sees the Tigers moving up the conference ranks following a 7-20 season. Vandereide averaged 13.6 points per game and 6.5 rebounds a game while shooting 52.6% from the field. Schneider envisions both averaging around 15 points a game as seniors.
Hermanstorfer picked St. Mary’s because of its location, the fast pace of the team’s offense and the pre-physical therapy program. Hermanstorfer will pursue a biology degree at St. Mary’s.