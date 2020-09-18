Due to an apparent concern over a recent trend in positive COVID-19 cases within its community, Albert Lea’s boys and girls soccer games against Owatonna scheduled for Friday night have been postponed in the first day of what is expected to be a two-week break from athletic competition for all ALHS activities.
Owatonna boys coach Bob Waypa hopes to reschedule the Huskies’ Big Nine Conference game against the Tigers “later in the season,” but no makeup date has been confirmed as of Friday night.
According to Big9.org, ALHS has scratched all athletic events until at least Tuesday, Sept. 29 when the Tigers are slated to play a pair of soccer games at home against Faribault and a home tennis match against Rochester Century. It is still possible the district’s administration will take further action and extend its temporary hiatus.
Albert Lea joins Winona as the second community within the Big Nine Conference footprint to pause high school sports due to perceived risks stemming from the ongoing pandemic.
The Winhawks postponed all athletic events from Friday, Sept. 4 until Friday, Sept. 18 and -- according to its official online activities calendar -- are scheduled to resume competition this coming Tuesday. Fortunately, this leaves only a single day of crossover between the two delays.
Albert Lea is in Freeborn County located just south of Owatonna and ends at the Minnesota-Iowa border.
Readily-available COVID-19 data shows an increase of 40 confirmed cases within Freeborn County on Thursday and Friday combined, but no deaths. In total, the county has experienced 504 cases and three deaths. According to the Albert Lea Tribune, 71 of those cases are considered active , and just two people are hospitalized.