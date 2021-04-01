The Owatonna Huskies boys basketball season has come to an end.
The No. 4 Huskies (17-4) fell to the No. 1 Shakopee Sabers (17-5), 62-49, Wednesday night during the quarterfinal round of the Class AAAA state tournament held at Hastings High School. It was Owatonna's first loss in over a month, their last coming at the hands of Class AAA state qualifier Mankato West in late February.
Neither team shot particularly well to start the game, with both the Huskies and Sabers owning field goal percentages of around 40% at halftime. However, Owatonna was able to hang tight with a frisky Shakopee team due to strong defense and the Sabers' inability to make their free throws.
While Shakopee's offense warmed up in the second half — they connected on four of their 10 3-point attempts during the frame — Owatonna's largely did not. The Huskies connected on only three of their 17 3-point attempts and 18 of their 47 field goals on the night.
"I think resiliency is a good word to use...We had to battle through with guys being in and out of our lineup...We were playing, I thought, our best basketball at the right time of the year," Owatonna coach Jason Williams said after the game about the fight his team showed during their state tournament run and season, in general. "I thought we played good tonight, we just played a good team that's obviously one of the best defensive teams in the state and the shots didn't fall."
Senior Payton Beyer had arguably the best game from among the Huskies on the roster, scoring 12 points to go along with 13 rebounds, two assists and three steals in what would be the final game of his high school basketball career. Junior Brayden Williams led Owatonna in scoring with 14 points — he went 7-for-7 from the free throw line — and added five boards. Evan Dushek — who missed the Section 1AAAA championship game with an undisclosed injury — scored six points and grabbed four rebounds in 19 minutes of action.
Owatonna sees seven seniors — Beyer, Abdi Isman, Nolan Burmeister, Jack Titchenal, Lane Versteeg, Mason Kunkel and Lincoln Maher — graduate from their roster, a group that Williams will remember fondly.
"They've been such a great group all the way through. Great kids, phenomenal attitudes, hardworking players, good basketball players. 'Thank you' is probably the best word [I could say to them]. I've been the head coach of the program for a long time, so I've seen them since [they were] in second or third grade. To watch them develop and get to the point where they are now, it's been a privilege to coach them."
The Huskies will see four of their five regular starters return next season from one of the most successful teams in Owatonna boys basketball, including Big 9 All-Conference award winners Dushek and Williams as well as Big 9 Honorable Mention Ty Creger. They will look to build off of the success they found during the 2021 season and continue to develop the Owatonna Huskies boys basketball program.