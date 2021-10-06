With the clock ticking down on an eventful second half and the score tied 3-3, Owatonna takes a deep free kick directed toward Mankato East’s goal. The Cougars' goalkeeper gets his hands on the ball but fails to hold full possession as it falls out of his arms.
The ball bounces off the ground in front of senior attacker Thomas Hanson, who’s playing his final regular season game at the Owatonna Soccer Complex. Hanson fires the ball into the back of the net for the game-winning goal.
Owatonna wins 4-3 on senior night.
For the Huskies, the relief of closing out the regular season with a victory was a long, tough fight and was made entirely possible by a tremendous second half effort.
“Mankato East is going to be potentially a No. 2 seed in their section, so they’re a really good team,” Owatonna head coach Robert Waypa said. “We had to fight back, and we did, so that’s the pleasing thing.”
The process of getting to the win was tough, considering the Huskies allowed Mankato East to score a goal in the opening 15 minutes and went the entire 40 minutes of the first half scoreless, even with chances presented.
Only a handful of minutes into the second half, the Huskies broke through.
Lining up to take a free kick in Mankato East territory, junior Benjamin Bangs faked taking the kick, and junior Ty Svenby put the ball into Mankato East’s box. Junior defender Braden Leonard jumped up and headed the ball over the Cougars goalkeeper and into the net. The Huskies were back in it, tied at 1-1.
One full minute later, East took the lead back with its second goal after a quick response to Owatonna’s first.
With just over 17 minutes left, Bangs got a ball played up to him. He fired a shot, which went off someone and slightly altered the ball's path, enough to sneak into the goal. Now it was a tied game for the second time.
“[Mankato East] are coming down, they want to get that lead back,” Waypa said. “So now they’re confident. They did it once; they’ll do it a second time.”
Lighting did strike twice, as one minute later, East broke the tie for its third goal. This was the second consecutive time that the Cougars answered within one minute of Owatonna tying things up.
But the Huskies flipped the script.
Leroy Delarosa got the ball and booked it to the corner closest to Owatonna’s bench on East’s side of the field. With his defender coming up quickly, Delarosa put in a short cross.
Before the Cougars goalkeeper could grab the ball, senior Ryan Gregory flew in and got a header on the ball, which floated past the keeper and into the goal, tying the game within a minute of East taking the lead.
Just a handful of minutes later, Hanson found himself in a spot to record the game-winning goal on senior night.
“I was not pleased that we conceded a goal right after we scored, but at the same time, I was really pleased about how resilient these guys were,” Waypa said. “They kept coming back. Wave after wave, we kept throwing bodies out there and kept attacking their net.”
With just over 12 minutes left in the game and no longer worried about having to tie or take the lead, Owatonna was able to change its game plan back to a more defensive approach to close out.
The Huskies switched their defense and placed an extra defender back, instead fielding an extra attacker.
In the final 12 minutes, Owatonna fended off the Cougars, not allowing them many chances on the attack, sealing the 4-3 win. Thanks to a “never give up” attitude, the Huskies clawed their way back and claimed victory in their regular season home finale, while also sending off the seniors with an important lesson moving forward.
“If nothing else, it teaches them you have to continue to battle in life, you have to keep fighting for things you want,” Waypa said. “It may not go your way most of the way, but if you quit, then you never get rewarded. Here, these guys did not quit, so they got rewarded.”