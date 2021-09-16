The competition is getting tougher for the Owatonna girls tennis team.
The Huskies fell to 9-5 overall and 6-2 in the Big 9 Conference with a 5-2 home loss on Thursday.
Century improved to 8-3 and 6-1 and ranks third in the Big 9, while Owatonna is tied for fourth.
The Huskies won a pair of three-set matches.
No. 4 singles player Emma Herzog rallied to win 4-6, 6-3, (10-8).
The No. 3 doubles team of Allison Wasieleski and Liz Roesner won 6-2, 2-6, 6-2.
Head Coach Curt Matejcek also praised the play of No. 1 singles player Olivia Herzog and No. 3 singles player Olivia McDermott, who both lost in three sets.
"Both played well against quality opponents," Matececk said.
The competition doesn't get any easier for the Huskies.
"Next week we have another two quality opponent week with Northfield and Rochester John Marshall," Matecek said.
The Huskies hit the home court again at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday against Northfield (4-3, 4-1) and play at 4:45 p.m. Thursday at undefeated John Marshall (9-0, 6-0).
Rochester Century 5, Owatonna 2
Singles
1. Paige Sargent, RC, def. Olivia Herzog 6-4, 6-4
2. Julia Baber, RC, def. Alex Huemoeller 6-3, 6-0
3. Kathleen Thompson, RC, def. Olivia McDermott 6-3, 4-6, 6-1
4. Emma Herzog, O, def. Restie Giesung 4-6, 6-3, (10-8)
Doubles
1. Jenny Yan-Zoey Chen, RC, def. Lauren Thamert-Ashley Schlauderaff 6-4, 6-3
2. Sarah Novenheim-Sarah Yilma, RC, def. Olivia Shaw-Ellery Blacker 6-2, 6-1
3. Allison Wasieleski-Liz Roesner, O, def. Naomi Novenheim-Kaitlin Osburn 6-2, 2-6, 6-2
Big 9 Conference
Conference Overall
School Wins Losses Wins Losses
Rochester Mayo 6 0 9 0
Mankato West 6 1 9 3
Rochester Century 6 1 8 3
Owatonna 6 3 9 5
Northfield 4 2 4 3
Winona 5 3 10 5
John Marshall 2 2 3 2
Mankato East 2 5 2 8
Austin 1 4 2 6
Red Wing 1 5 2 6
Faribault 0 4 0 10
Albert Lea 0 7 0 8