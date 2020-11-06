The Owatonna boys cross-country team claimed its first conference title since 2013 this season behind a strong season of pack running.
Preston Meier, Brayden Williams, Jack Meiners, Connor Ginskey and Trevor Hiatt were all named all-conference this season. Meier finished third at the conference meet with a time of 16 minutes, 38 seconds and Williams finished in 16:52.9. The Huskies captured the Nos. 9-11 spots beginning with Ginskey, who finished in 17:10.9, Meiners took 10th in 17:12.2 and Hiatt placed 11th with a time of 17:15.7.
Owatonna finished with 38 team points to finish in front of Rochester Century.
Owatonna girls cross-country
The Owatonna girls cross-country team claimed its first conference title in 14 years this season behind the all-conference performances of Carsyn Brady, Jaci Burtis, Anna Cox and the all-conference honorable mention runs by Kaitlin Bruessel and Zinash Valen.
Brady won the individual title for the Huskies by crossing the finish line in 19:45.4. Burtis finished in 20:11.3 while Cox came in 20:44.1, Bruessel 20:47.2 and Valen in 21 minutes.
Owatonna girls soccer
The Owatonna girls soccer team announced award winners and next year’s captains following the season.
Arianna Shornock, Taylor Schlauderaff and Hillary Haarstad will serve as captains for the Huskies next season following a 9-3-1 season where they finished third in the Big 9.
All-conference award winners included Ezra Oien, voted the No. 3 player in the conference, Anna Herzog, the No. 10 player in the Big 9, who has committed to play at the University of Wisconsin, Stout next year, Abby Vetsch, Lily Sampson and Haarstad. Emma Dahnert and Schornock received all-conference honorable mention.
Haarstad won the team’s best newcomer award and the team’s offensive MVP award. Sampson won the team’s most versatile player award while Sarah Kingland won the unsung hero award. Sydney Hunst won the team’s coaches award and Emma Dahnert won the team’s defensive MVP award.
Lauren Borgerding, Dahnert, Herzog, Hunst, Janka, Kingland, Sampson and Greta Korbel were named conference scholars.
Owatonna girls tennis
Megan Johnson, Olivia Herzog and Caitlynne Bussert were named to the all-conference team for Owatonna. Johnson finished with the best individual record on the team after going 12-2.
Johnson and Harper Shives shared the team’s sportsmanship award.
Klara Blacker, Ellory Blacker, Ruby Garza and Moriya Hamilton all shared the most improved player award.
The Huskies also had Blacker, Cora Barrett, Alivia Schuster and Grace Smith named to the Big 9 All-Academic team. Owatonna finished with a 3.65 team GPA.
Owatonna girls swimming
Logan Norrid won the 200 individual medley conference title this season for Owatonna and finished second in the backstroke to earn all-conference honors. Norrid set a school record in the 100-yard backstroke in the Section 1AA meet by finishing in 1 minute, 6.78 seconds.
Owatonna boys soccer
The Owatonna boys soccer team is holding its awards banquet Sunday and will reveal award winners at that time.