To stay sharp; or to stay rested, that is the question.
The top-ranked Owatonna football team and its counterpart on Saturday, Rochester John Marshall, stand on opposite sides of the rest-momentum rationale.
As the No. 1 seed in the Section 1-5A tournament, the Huskies (8-0 overall) were awarded an opening-round bye and have spent the extra three days fine-tuning a few things on both sides of the ball while easing into any opponent-specific game planning. The additional days off have also afforded the Huskies some much-needed — and equally well-deserved — down time.
Owatonna hasn’t been fully-healthy since Week 1, but appears to be trending in the right direction when it comes to recovery and rehabilitation. After rolling his ankle against Rochester Mayo in Week 4, play-making receiver/running back Ethan Walter said he’s close to 100% and is coming off a game in which he out-raced the entire John Marshall defense for an 80-yard touchdown and finished with a team-high 120 receiving yards.
The team’s Week 1 tailback and starting defensive back, Zach Stransky, hasn’t played since Week 6, but practiced fully on both sides of the ball on Wednesday and appears to be a full-go moving forward. Even center Isaiah Noeldner is slowly ramping up his intensity and could make a return in the next couple of weeks after sitting out the regular season as he completed the final few stages of his rehabilitation from a torn ACL suffered last winter.
As for the Rockets, they were forced to ramp-up their intensity directly following Week 8’s one-sided loss to Owatonna and went a full four rounds against Northfield before pulling away for a 21-0 victory on Tuesday night, meaning Saturday’s semifinal will be their third game in 11 days.
“That’s always the question,” Owatonna coach Jeff Williams said. “Are they going to have the edge because they played (on Tuesday) or will be have the advantage because we have had the extra time? Complacency is the biggest thing. But I think we learned our lesson a long time ago and have been through this before.”
Owatonna has played in just one section quarterfinal game since 2012 and is well-equipped to handle any challenges that might arise from the abnormally long layoff between games. In their three previous section semifinal contests, the Huskies have averaged 61 points and ultimately went on to qualify for the state tournament each year, a trend they obviously hope to continue in 2019.
However, if Owatonna plans on achieving their ultimate, it can't skip any steps and must remain focused on the immediate opponent while living up their its self-imposed lofty standard.
“We don’t play down to other team’s levels,” Walter said after practice on Wednesday. “We always make sure that we have to be better than we were from the previous week, we have to keep improving because that’s what teams in the long run have been doing for however many weeks.”
Though the 47-point gap between the OHS and John Marshall from Week 8 might appear insurmountable, there was a little bit of fool’s gold in the lop-sided affair. Owatonna forced an abnormally-high number of turnovers (5) and transformed two of those directly into points as Payton Beyer picked off a pass and returned it for six and also scooped a fumble and brought it back into the end zone. Though Beyer was technically ruled down at the 1-yard line, OHS easily scored on the next play.
“Without those turnovers it’s a completely different ballgame,” admitted Williams. “You just can’t rely on those kinds of things.”
The Rockets (4-5) also did a decent job of at least keeping the Huskies below their season average on the ground, but the same can’t be said about the passing attack.
Brayden Truelson routinely exploited the JM secondary and finished 11-for-15 for 186 yards and two touchdowns. Sol Havelka also spun a 41-yard TD to Matt Williams against the Rockets’ starters in the second quarter.
“We had some success throwing the football against them,” Williams said. “And it’s not like we were shut on the ground. Our goal is to average at least five yards per carry, and that’s exactly what Tanner (Hall) did. There is some room to improve some things (on the ground) and we have been working on that this week.”
As much help as the Huskies had in running away with the game, John Marshall was also the beneficiary of some good fortune as Owatonna committed a rare turnover and spoon-fed the Rockets excellent field position on their only scoring drive of the game in the first quarter.
On Tuesday against Northfield, John Marshall did most of their damage on the ground in a game that both teams struggled to consistently move the ball. Cole Peterson led all runners with 106 yards and Braden Black added 67 yards. The Rockets scored on their first offensive possession of the game on a 63-yard march and padded their lead with a pair of touchdowns in the second quarter.
Defensively, John Marshall held the Raiders to just 64 total yards on 48 plays.
For the season, Black leads the team in rushing with 484 yards and averages more than 6.0 yards-per-carry. Peterson, the team’s primary quarterback, notched his first 100-yard rushing performance against the Raiders and now has 290 yards and five touchdowns on the ground for the season.
John Marshall has struggled finding any consistency through the air and has amassed just 475 passing yards through nine games.
As it was last Wednesday, the Rockets immense size up front will need to be dealt with as their front line includes five players that tip the scales north of 249 pounds and three regulars that weigh at least 280.
ROCKETS NUMBERS TO KNOW
7—Parker Navitsky, QB/DB
18—Cole Peterson, QB/DB
36—Braden Black, RB/LB
70—Rhys Wallace, OL/DL (6-1, 240)
71—Gabe Stangler, OL/DL (6-5, 280)
73—Ben Laack, OL (6-4, 280)
74—Deonte Veney, OL (6-6, 290)
WEATHER FORECAST
Early indications predict ideal conditions for a late-October contest as temperatures will hover in the low-50s at kickoff and stay well above freezing after the sun sets. During the daylight hours, the high will reach into the mid-to-high-50 with bright sunshine throughout.
UP NEXT
The winner will take on either No. 2 Rochester Century (6-2) or No. 3 Rochester Mayo (5-4) on Friday, Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. in the Section 1-5A championship game. The higher seed will host.