The boys swim and dive state tournament will be held without spectators at the University of Minnesota's Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center beginning this Thursday. The Class AA one-meter dive will kick off the festivities at 12 p.m. sharp and events will run through Saturday, March 20.
Among the 32 competitors of the opening event is Owatonna senior Jacob Fast, who is looking to build off his Big 9 Conference title and third place finish in the Section 1AA meet. Fast will be the 13th athlete to dive, right after a Fish but before an Elk (Hopkins' Stuart Fish — a name that's almost too on the nose — and Elk River Elk Austin Kantor, that is).
Fast — the Huskies' sole state tournament competitor this season — will look to take home Owatonna's second ever swim and dive state title; Michael Belting took home gold during the 200 yard freestyle event in the spring of 2001. Class AA will have a new diving champion this season regardless of whether or not Fast ultimately comes out on top as back-to-back title winner Josiah Fick of Stillwater Area graduated last spring.
All events will be available for live-streaming at www.prepspotlight.tv for various prices. A charge of $9.99 is required to gain access to view Class AA as well as Class A diving.