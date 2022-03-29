medford softball PREVIEW

Medford junior short stop and catcher Lydia Krenske (10) is one of two returning All-Conference selections in the 2022 season for the Tigers' softball team. (File Photo/southernminn.com)

COACHES

Coaches: Sean Witter, 4th year; Michelle Jones, 2nd year.

ROSTER

Hailey Cuevas, 12, OF

Grace Keller, 11, OF

Jenesis McGuire, 11, OF

Josie Witter, 11, 3B/2B

Josie Schell, 11, 1B/SS

Lydia Krenske, 11, SS/C

Makinley Smith, 11, Utility

Ava Clark, 10, P/2B

Avery Dressen, 10, C/OF

Makenzie Velishek, 10, P/3B

Tess Underdahl, 10, 1B/OF

Hailey Chambers, 9, Utility

Jade Laue, 8, C

KEY ATHLETES

Josie Witter, Lydia Krenske, Josie Schell, Grace Keller and Makenzie Velishek. These players all will make a huge impact defensively and offensively. They have been key players with the program for several years now and this year will definitely be a standout year for them all.

WHO TO KEEP AN EYE ON

Freshman Hailey Chambers is someone I would keep an eye on. She is new to our varsity team but not new to the sport of softball and it definitely shows. She will be fun to watch this year and while she grows with the team and learns to play on the varsity level.

2021 SEASON RECAP

2021 was a good growing year for the varsity team. Both Sean and Michelle were new coaches at the varsity level with the team and it was a very tight schedule due to COVID, so we had to try and make the best of the little practice time that we had to be game ready. Overall the girls did great, again growing as a team and learning how to play together.

2022 SEASON OUTLOOK

The varsity girls have made the goal to have success in the conference, keep growing and learning as a team and most of all have fun! The girls want people to think of Medford as a competitive program and one they should watch out for.

We also have enough girls to be able to have a full JV schedule this year and look forward to watching that team grow also within the Medford program.

COMPETITION

Our varsity team is a very young team, but we have a very solid group of juniors that will help carry the team. Looking at the multiple seniors that have graduated from several programs this year we feel that NRHEG will be a team to keep our eye on.

IMPORTANT NUMBERS

7 - letter winners in 2021

6 - juniors

2 - returning All-Conference players (Josie Witter and Lydia Krenske)

1 - senior

