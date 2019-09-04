Despite suffering another 3-0 loss, the Owatonna volleyball team took a discernible step forward on Tuesday against Farmington and is inching closer to full strength.
According to head coach, Whitney Ordal, it’s simply going to take time for the Huskies to round into form.
“We need to focus on winning each point and to let go of the last point or mistake,” she said after her team's 25-16, 25-16, 25-18 loss. “We are over-thinking the game rather than just playing and going after the ball. We will get there and I know we can and we will — we just need to work even harder.”
After sitting out the season-opener against Eastview last week, senior Kaitlyn Madole made her return to the court and accounted for 10 of Owatonna’s 16 total kills, looking every bit the part of the offensive anchor she is expected to be this season.
Anna Vetsch and Bailey Manderfeld shared duties at setter once again and combined for 12 assists while Kialee Kleeberger paced the team with eight digs.
OHS libero Haylee Mullenbach remained out with an injury and will likely return in 1-3 weeks.
Owatonna (0-2) jumps back into action on Thursday against Mankato West before taking part in the annual tournament in Marshall that will feature some of the best teams in the state from three different classes, including No. 2 Minneota (Class A), No. 3 Wayzata (AAA), No. 3 Marshall (AA), No. 7 Northfield (Class AAA) and No. 9 St. Michael-Albertville (Class AAA).