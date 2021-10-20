The Awesome Blossoms took to the court for the final time of the regular season Tuesday night, as they played host to the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown Buccaneers. The Blossoms ultimately fell in three sets and dropped to 5-18 on the season and 2-8 in Gopher Conference play.
The first two sets were tough for Blooming Prairie, as WEM was able to run away with a 25-15 win in the first set and a 25-12 win in the second set.
The Blossoms managed to keep the third set close with their backs up against the wall. With things airtight at the tail end of the set, the Buccaneers picked up the two crucial points they needed to nab a 26-24 win to seal Blooming Prairie’s 3-0 loss.
Abby Hefling had a busy day for the Blossoms, as the junior racked up five kills, two aces, one assist, one block and four digs. Haven Carlson also tallied a team-high six kills to go along with her two assists, three blocks and four digs. Anna Pauly also had five kills, as well as two blocks and four digs defensively.
Macy Lembke led the team in assists with 11 total, along with an additional kill, two aces and 12 digs. Lexi Steckelberg had five assists and nine digs.
Grace Krejci posted a team-high 13 digs, followed by 12 digs from Lembke and Sierra Larson each.
The Blossoms will look to get back into the win column in their regular season finale Monday when Blooming Prairie travels to face the Rochester Lourdes Eagles.