Owatonna scored less than a minute into the game against Austin and officially set the tone for what transformed into a lop-sided Big Nine Conference showdown at the Four Seasons Centre.
The 7-0 victory was especially refreshing for a Huskies team that had entered the game have gone winless in previous three outings and had its most recent contest against Husdon, Wis. cancelled due to weather on Dec. 28. at the Farmington round-robin holiday tournament.
BIG PICTURE
The decision keeps Owatonna squarely in the conference championship race with just over three weeks remaining in the regular season.
As of Friday afternoon, the Huskies have accumulated 20 points, just one spot behind second place Faribault (22) and first place Northfield (24). Albert Lea and Mankato West both have 16 points and retain at least an outside shot of staying in the race down the stretch.
The Huskies have one game remaining apiece against Faribault and Northfield. Earlier this season, they defeated the Falcons, 5-4, and lost to the undefeated Raiders, 4-0.
ONE THE ICE
Six different Owatonna players found the back of the net against the Packers. Anna Herzog led the way with a pair of goals and one assist while Olivia Herzog also finished with three points on one goal and two assists. Calbey Podein handed out a pair of assists.
Asia Buryska needed just 10 saves to collect her fourth shutout of the season. She now has 47 saves in her last six periods between the pipes.
Anna Herzog got the scoring barrage started a mere moments after the opening faceoff, slipping a shot past Austin goalie Shelby Davidson at the 32-second mark.
Herzog’s early goal — which was the first of back-to-back scores to start the game — served as the opening jab in what turned out to be an ultra-productive opening period that sent the Packers reeling for the remainder of the game. Owatonna finished with a 19-1 edge in shots-on-goal as Grace Wolfe and Syd Hunst also scored in the first 18 minutes.
Following a scoreless second period, OHS put the finishing touches on the one-sided victory by peppering another 11 shots-on-goal and scoring three times in the final stanza as Olivia Herzog, Abby Vetsch and Samantha Bogen each found the back of the net once apiece.
NOTES
Austin came into the contest having won three of its previous four games…Owatonna finished with a 39-10 shots-on-goal advantage…Each team was whistled for just one infraction apiece.
UP NEXT
Owatonna: The Huskies are back home again on Tuesday for a nonconference game against Class A Rochester Lourdes at 7 p.m.
Austin: The Packers are at Faribault on Saturday for a 2-point conference game.
Owatonna 7, Austin 0
FIRST PERIOD
O—Anna Herzog (Olivia Herzog, Sarah Snitker), 0:32
O—Anna Herzog (Calbey Podein), 11:39
O—Grace Wolfe (Anna Herzog), 13:02
O—Syd Hunst, 14:51
THIRD PERIOD
O—Olivia Herzog (Podein), 3:38
O—Abby Vetsch (Olvia Herzog), 6:59
O—Samantha Bogen (Gabi Lamont), 13:54