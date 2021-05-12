The Owatonna girls track and field team competed in a Big 9 Conference meet alongside Rochester Century, Rochester John Marshall and Albert Lea at Owatonna High School Tuesday afternoon.
It was the first meet of the season for the Huskies that featured calm winds, blue skies, a high sun and relatively warm temperatures — it was in the low-60s upon the start of the meet — which caused a galvanic energy to pulse throughout the stadium, the main sparks emanating from the athletes as they competed, though a fair share could be seen coming from the crowd as they cheered on the girls and enjoyed being outdoors on such a beautiful day.
Coach Ann Christiansen was proud of the way her girls competed as they finished second overall as a team with a score of 110 points, only one behind that of first place finisher Century (111).
Zinash Valen (800-meter), Jenna Gleason (discus), the 4x100 relay team (Janessa Moore, A Baldwin, Lauren Waypa, Laken Meier), the 4x200 relay team (Moore, Meier, Waypa, Ava Wolfe) and the 4x400 relay team (Annika Wiese, Maddie Koslosky, Sarah Kingland, Carsyn Brady) earned individual first place finishes for Owatonna.
The Huskies return to the track on Wednesday, May 19 in a conference meet with Albert Lea, Mankato West and Northfield. The meet is set to begin at 4:30 p.m. in Albert Lea. Look for a feature story on both the Owatonna boys and girls track and field teams in this coming Saturday's edition of the People's Press.