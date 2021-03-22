After a season-ending loss, the reactions in the locker room are usually similar. There are tears. Many thanks given to the seniors. Even appreciation for the time spent playing together. In the visiting locker room at Lakeville Ames Arena, there was much of those same feelings felt.
Owatonna was disappointed to have come so close only to fall in the end. But challenging a perennial Section 1AA powerhouse meant a tremendous amount of self-regard to the Husky boys hockey team.
“I think it is a sense of pride,” junior goalie Preston Meier said. “This was the best game we've played all season and the best game we've played against Lakeville in a long time. Most of the time it's not 0-0 going into the third period.”
Third-seeded Owatonna fell 2-0 in a goaltending dual between Meier and second-seeded Lakeville North’s Skylar Vetter in the Section 1AA semifinals Saturday night.
Neither team scored in the first 40 minutes of play. The first goal came with 2 minutes, 9 seconds left in the third on a slap shot by Panther defenseman Ben Monson from the blue line. The Panthers added another off a faceoff in Owatonna’s zone with the net empty and the Huskies trying to get the equalizer.
One shot beat either goalie.
“That was probably the best goaltending I've seen in a long time,” Owatonna coach Josh Storm said. “Maybe Zach Weise his sophomore year (against Farmington in a section quarterfinal in 2018), it was right up there with that.”
Meier said he wanted to give everything he had to give his team the opportunity to take a 1-0 lead.
In the first, Meier made a glove save to left while sliding a bit to his right. Later he came across and made a pad save to his left as the Panthers found an open man below the circles from the right point.
In the second, a turnover at the blue line resulted in a 2-on-0 the other way for the Panthers. Meier made that save, too. A huge moment to keep the game scoreless.
His saves early on set the tone for the game, but also gave the Huskies a chance to settle in.
“Every time there's a save like that, there's usually another chance right after. So you don't really have that much time to think about 'wow I just made an amazing save,’” Meier said. “I just zone out. I don’t really think in those situations.”
What he did know was the if the Huskies were going to overtake the Panthers, it would fall on his shoulders. Making the necessary saves and then watching Vetter on the other end do the same helped Meier remain locked in.
“I think it kind of helps both of us,” Meier said. “They'll come down; I'll make a huge save. We'll come down; she'll make a huge save. Kind of just knowing that's the battle within the game. It helps us both stay focused.”
Vetter on the other end had make several saves in succession to begin the first period.
Dom Valento attempted a wraparound that he could not get past her outstretched leg. In the third, Valento came close to picking the top corner. Vetter was there to make the save with the top of her stick. Valento, along with linemates Aaron Bangs and Casey Pederson, had their chances. Each time they either missed the net or Vetter was there to deny them.
“She kept them in the game a few different times,” Storm said of the University of Minnesota commit. “We had four or five grade A shots right from the middle. She also did the same thing. That was a helluva goaltending battle.”
In three of the last four seasons, the Huskies have faced the Panthers in the section semifinal round. Each time the Panthers dominated to the tune of 4-1, 6-0 and 10-2 wins. Storm was incredibly pleased with everything the team did from remaining positive on the bench when they felt a little snakebit for a goal to maintaining and keeping pace with the Panthers for 60 minutes.
“We've gotten blown out of the water every year, except for this year," Storm said. "This was the team that changed the tide. They are ones who continue to put us on the map and allowing us to get games like Minnetonka and Gentry Academy. Next year, Hastings and Holy Angels. Because of these kids we're able to up our schedule. One of the biggest things that I see is we don't play enough games at this pace. If we play more games at this pace, this could have been a very different game.”