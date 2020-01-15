MEDFORD — Watching as its double-digit lead dwindle to six points in the second half, the Blooming Prairie boys basketball team re-established momentum down the stretch and pulled away for a relatively comfortable 61-43 Gopher Conference win over Medford on Tuesday night.
Following a hot start by the Awesome Blossoms, the Tigers buckled down for the final 10-plus minutes of the opening frame and pulled with 27-22 at halftime, putting together “one of our best defensive halves of the year,” according to MHS coach Todd Schneider.
After a shaky start to the second half, the pesky Tigers (4-8 overall, 2-4 Gopher Conference) refused to go quietly and pulled within six points with roughly eight minutes on the clock. The Blossoms, though, countered with a game-deciding spurt to secure their fourth conference victory of the season.
“I thought our size and athleticism wore on them during the course of the game,” BPHS coach Nate Piller said. “Their shooting kept them in it for much of the game but when they weren't making baskets, our guys did a nice job rebounding.”
Blooming Prairie’s Gabe Hagen led all scorers with 20 points and Karson Vigeland added 11.
The Blossoms move to 8-1 overall and 4-1 in league action, keeping pace with Maple River (7-7, 4-1) in second place while remaining one game head of Hayfield (10-3, 4-2) in the win column. State-ranked W-E-M remains in first place with an unblemished 5-0 league record.
Kael Hermanstorfer paced the Tigers with 12 points while AJ Vandereide added 11.
Blooming Prairie 61, Medford 43
Medford scoring: Zach Finholdt 3, Jordan Edel 7, AJ Vandereide 11, Henry Grayson 5, Kael Hermanstorfer 12, Gunner White 5.
Blooming Prairie scoring: Isaac Ille 8, Zach Archer 5, Karson Vigeland 11, Parker Vaith 3, Kaden Thomas 10, Zach Weber 2, Gabe Hagen 20, Drew Kittelson 2.